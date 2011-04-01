The D-League’s Best Scoop: Red Claws Crunch Ice Cream

As one of the biggest Maine Red Claws fans on the planet, and as a fellow New Englander, I feel it’s my duty to share with the world the greatness that’s coming out of Portland. And today, that comes in the form of ice cream. For their final home game of the 2010-11 season, the Red Claws teamed up with Shaker Pond Ice Cream of Alfred, Maine, to officially unveil Red Claws Crunch Ice Cream and the Crusher Crunch Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich. And yes, there were free samples.

“Shaker Pond impressed us with their drive and ingenuity, not to mention their incredible product,” said Jon Jennings, Red Claws President and General Manager. “We have known since we began that we wanted to have a Red Claws-branded ice cream product, but it wasn’t until Shaker Pond that we knew we had found the right partner to produce it.”

“The Red Claws pride themselves on being Maine’s team and being the best at what they do,” said Ryan Whitten, co-founder and co-owner of Shaker Pond. “As does Shaker Pond. We are looking forward to a long partnership and seeing Red Claws Crunch Ice Cream and Crusher Crunch Cookie Sandwiches being enjoyed at Red Claws game and throughout Maine for years to come.”

If you want to get your hands on some, Red Claws Crunch Ice Cream (in three-gallon tubs, quarts and 8 oz. cups) and the Crusher Crunch Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich (individually wrapped) will be available for sale throughout southern Maine.

