The D Rose 3.5 Is Now Available For Personal Customization

We’ve highlighted some of the better colorways that are scheduled to drop for the D Rose 3.5, but now you have a chance to design your own. Today, adidas announced the sneaker is now available on miadidas.com, where fans can can select personalized colors, materials, laces and more.

The D Rose 3.5 is available on miadidas.com for $200.

