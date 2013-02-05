The D Rose 3.5 Is Now Available For Personal Customization

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Derrick Rose
02.05.13 5 years ago

We’ve highlighted some of the better colorways that are scheduled to drop for the D Rose 3.5, but now you have a chance to design your own. Today, adidas announced the sneaker is now available on miadidas.com, where fans can can select personalized colors, materials, laces and more.

The D Rose 3.5 is available on miadidas.com for $200.

What’s the best colorway for a sneaker?

