The Dallas Mavericks Have To Be Considered Darkhorse Title Contenders

First they acquired Eduardo Najera from New Jersey for Kris Humphries and Shawne Williams. Next they traded Josh Howard, Drew Gooden, James Singleton and Quinton Ross for Caron Butler, Brendan Haywood and DeShawn Stevenson. Then when they signed Von Wafer to a 10-day contract, you had to know that Mark Cuban had something up his sleeve. It’s safe to say, the Mavericks are making a run at the title.

Over their last five games, Dallas has beat the Suns, Magic, Heat, Pacers and Lakers. They’re coming together at just the right time, and they now have depth for days.

To get a Dallas perspective on all the Mavs’ latest movements, I hit up native Texan Chris Stuckey, who is also the brains behind MavsBall.com. He talks about all the trades,

Dime: Were you sad to see Josh Howard go?

Chris Stuckey: Howard was a player that had overstayed his welcome. He was great asset for the Mavs for many years, but when it’s time to go, it’s time to go.

Dime: Was there anyone traded that you would have liked to see stay in Dallas?

CS: The player that the Mavs did not want to see go was Drew Gooden. Gooden had filled in nicely as the backup center and power forward. The hope was to see the Wizards offer him a buyout, then invite him to return after the mandantory 30-day waiting period. Unfortunately, Gooden’s involvement in the three-team deal that sent Antawn Jamison to Cleveland derailed that possibility. The Clippers, Gooden’s new team, have expressed their desire to keep Gooden on the roster.

Dime: So what’s your grade on the trade?

CS: Despite this, the trade was a homerun for the Mavs. Butler is an upgrade over Howard – both on the court and off. In the Mavs current starting lineup, Butler is the starting shooting guard rather than playing his natural position, small forward. He has had a rocky start with the Mavs on the offensive end, but his presence has definitely been felt on defense. He is a long, athletic wing with the ability to guard almost any wing in the league.

Dime: What about Brendan Haywood? How does he fit in?

CS: The somewhat hidden gem in this deal is the acquisition of Haywood. The seven-foot big man is a welcome addition to this center deprived franchise. Haywood has quick feet and good hands. Panic doesn’t set in when Haywood is forced to put the ball on the ground and dribble (see Erick Dampier). He was called upon to enter the starting lineup in only his second game following Dampier’s open dislocation of his right middle finger. Haywood has filled in admirably causing some to knee-jerk and ask if he is the best center in Mavericks history. I’m not ready to go that far, but he has been quite impressive.

Dime: If that’s the case, do they re-sign him this summer? He currently has a $6 million expiring deal.

CS: Because Haywood is currently in the final year of his contract, in the trade the Mavs also acquired Haywood’s Bird Rights. This is big for the Dallas because it allows them offer Haywood a more lucrative deal than other free agent suitors. If all goes as planned, Haywood will be donning a Mavs uniform and in the starting lineup for the next five years.

Dime: So what about the other guy? Does DeShawn Stevenson bring anything to the table?

CS: Stevenson is the player that the Mavs had to take on in order to make the deal go down. He is owed $4.1 million next season which is quite a bit for a guy that is averaging 15 minutes of burn per game, but he will not be a part of the regular rotation for the Mavs.

Dime: What are your thoughts on Von Wafer?

CS: The trade with the Wizards left the Mavs’ roster with two open roster spots. Wafer was brought in to provide depth and another body for practice purposes. He won’t see much playing time, but he is a guy that can come in and drain a three if summoned.

Dime: So how far do you think the Mavs can go?

CS: The Mavs have the ability to overtake the Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference. The trade was made to better match up against the Lakers. The Western Conference finals are definitely in reach, but beating the Lakers may be a feat that no team can accomplish.

What do you think? Can the Mavericks contend for a title this season?

