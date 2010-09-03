The Deal That Would Have Brought Rudy Fernandez To N.Y.

Rudy Fernandez is an enigma. One minute he’s loving life in the NBA, the next he wants nothing to do with it. One minute the ladies are all over him, the next he’s getting dunked on by some dude named Jonas. So between all the ups and downs of Rudy, the fact is that he can play some ball. But unfortunately for those of you that wanted to see him come to New York, Knicks team president Donnie Walsh won’t pull the trigger.

From Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:

According to a team source, Knicks president Donnie Walsh recently rejected a three-team deal that would have sent Anthony Randolph to Indiana, a first-round pick to Portland and Fernandez to New York. Because the Trail Blazers are insisting on receiving a first-round pick in return for Fernandez, the Knicks likely need to recruit a third team in order to complete a deal. The Blazers apparently have little interest in Wilson Chandler. Fernandez, who is currently playing for Spain at the world championships in Turkey, was fined by the NBA for publicly asking for a trade.

While I can understand that Walsh is hesitant to give up Randolph before he’s even played a game for the Knicks, Fernandez is definitely more of a known commodity at this point in time. If I’m the Blazers, you gotta think that you can get back more than just a first-round pick (unless that’s exactly what you’re looking for). As for the Pacers, to come into the mix and walk away with Randolph for a future first-rounder, they might be the biggest winner of them all.

What do you think? If you ran the Knicks, would you make this deal?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.