The Deal That Would Have Brought Rudy Fernandez To N.Y.

Rudy Fernandez is an enigma. One minute he’s loving life in the NBA, the next he wants nothing to do with it. One minute the ladies are all over him, the next he’s getting dunked on by some dude named Jonas. So between all the ups and downs of Rudy, the fact is that he can play some ball. But unfortunately for those of you that wanted to see him come to New York, Knicks team president Donnie Walsh won’t pull the trigger.
From Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:
According to a team source, Knicks president Donnie Walsh recently rejected a three-team deal that would have sent Anthony Randolph to Indiana, a first-round pick to Portland and Fernandez to New York.
Because the Trail Blazers are insisting on receiving a first-round pick in return for Fernandez, the Knicks likely need to recruit a third team in order to complete a deal. The Blazers apparently have little interest in Wilson Chandler. Fernandez, who is currently playing for Spain at the world championships in Turkey, was fined by the NBA for publicly asking for a trade.
While I can understand that Walsh is hesitant to give up Randolph before he’s even played a game for the Knicks, Fernandez is definitely more of a known commodity at this point in time. If I’m the Blazers, you gotta think that you can get back more than just a first-round pick (unless that’s exactly what you’re looking for). As for the Pacers, to come into the mix and walk away with Randolph for a future first-rounder, they might be the biggest winner of them all.
What do you think? If you ran the Knicks, would you make this deal?
fuck yeah
fernandez has been awful the last 2 seasons in the nba and frighteningly mediocre in Turkey.
gotta keep randolph and see how he develops.
giving up randolph b4 he even suits up would b another terrible move saw the kid play in summer league two years ago as a rookie and the young boy is a versatile 6’1o or 11 not that many of those around either they dont want to build on the future or they just entertain any trade possible
OMG if walsh gives up AR he’s insane. He’s got potential to be be one of the best Knicks of all time.
Rudy isn’t worth a first at this point.
HELL NO, Who is smoking that reefer! Has anyone been watching this scrub play… Anthony Randolph is worth MUCH more than Rudy Fernandez/1st Round Pacer pick. GTFOH with that turd trade.
@ Charles
Best Knicks of all-time?! You’re wildin’.
they should have picked jennings over the kid from arizona anyway last year
Yeah, I’d hold onto Randolph too, finally a smart move by Walsh, I waited a long ass time.
walsh made a good decision. not worth randy and a first. maybe chandler and the right for portland to swap first rd picks and (maybe) a second.
Donnie’s not dumb. Randolph’s ceiling is way too high. If someone wants to throw a first in and pick up Wilson Chandler, he’ll deal.
That picture looks like it was taken in 1920
When Randoph got a chance to play under Don Nelson he PRODUCED & why do they need Rudy if they got Gallanari
rudy fernandez aint gonna be no better in NY (or anywhere else for that matter) than he was in portland the last 1.5yrs.
sad to say, but Rudy peaked already.
if you wanna trade for him, so be it. but dont give up a first round pick for him. nor do you trade a rotation player for him. nor do you trade a big for a small.
..and what the hell do the Pacers need randolph for? they got hibbert, foster, mcroberts, hansborough, paul george etc etc. and jim obrien only runs a stan van gundy style 3pt shooting offense
A 1st round pick for RUDY FERNANDEZ???
I guess they enjoying they herb up there in Oregon lmao..
HELL NO i wouldnt make that trade.. Someone already said it.. Randolph got MAD potential and has played under a lame duck coach for the past couple of years..
And plus they already got Gallinari who has a euro stud feel to him already..
The real question is, why did GS trade 3 players for David Lee, when AR has potential to be way better?
He’ll get dunked on by a guy called jonas the next time he plays Detroit too.
Rudys a girl. Stop complaining and just play.
@TD
Because Golden State is retarded and they hate their fans. They also need a (somewhat) proven player at the 4 because they’ve had a revolving door at that spot for years.
I don’t understand why anyone would trade for Rudy. He doesn’t want to play in the NBA any more and will jump ship to Europe once his contract is up. There’s no way anyone trades a prospect with a high ceiling and a 1st round pick to rent Rudy for a couple years.
HELL NO @ giving up AR for Rudy. Dude is a malcontent. I do think he’s talented and would kill in Mike D’s system….but dude overrated himself.
Rudy is the type of player who tantalizes you…he definitely has the skill to play in the league…but his attitude is a turn off…if he goes to Europe the Blazers definitely wont miss him..they got Bayless and other guards who can ball.
WE WOULD NOT BE DISCUSSING THIS BUM IF WE HAD PULLED THE TRIGGER ON BRANDON JENNINGS LIKE WE WERE SUPPOSE TO! WHAT MAKES IT WORSE IS THAT BJ WANTED TO COME HERE!!!!!!
Rudy needs to take his ass back to Spain because right now he taking up a roster spot of someone who really wants to play the game and not constantly bitch about playing time. maybe if you work harder and stop playing like you had a stick in yo as you would get more time. Ol punk bitch. AR is trying to play and clearly has moer upside than Rudy. I am not a Knicks fan but i know some BS when i see it and AR for Rudy is BS
Passing on that deal was a rare positive move for the Knicks. I like Rudy, but he’s performance has been shaky and his attitude questionable. Hard to give up that much to a guy whom if things don’t go perfectly might jet to back to Spain instead of reupping.
Rudy would have a legitimate point about getting more playing time if he hadn’t choked when he was asked to step up this past season.
As it stands, he can’t complain about playing time after taking a definite step backwards from his rookie season… not to mention part of the problem is that he was drafted by a team that has BRANDON ROY at his position. If he had been drafted by a team that didn’t have a shooting guard he would’ve been starting and maybe then he wouldn’t have gotten into these headgames. Dude could’ve been real good, but he’s mentally weak.
Aron, you’re crazy. Giving AR for Rudy? Really, you think Rudy is a better commodity right now.
Stop writing.
@ pedro
Haha. I never said make the deal! Personally, I agree with Walsh that Randolph is worth more at this point than Rudy.