The Denver Nuggets Need To Make This Move Right Now

Last year the Nuggets finished 54-28, won the Northwest Division and pushed the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. What did they do this offseason? Lose Linas Kleiza to Europe, lose Dahntay Jones to Indiana and lose J.R. Smith to a seven-game suspension. So while the other elite teams in the West reloaded this summer, it’s about time Denver does the same.

On paper, the starting lineup of Chauncey Billups, J.R. Smith, Carmelo Anthony, Kenyon Martin and Nene should be up there with the best in the League, but after those five, the depth just isn’t there anymore. Last season George Karl would start Jones at the two and bring Smith off the bench. With him gone and no forseeable starter emerging between Arron Afflalo or Renaldo Balkman, the Nuggets need to pickup a guy who can fill that defensive void.

Right now there are three guys the Nuggets have their sights on: Desmond Mason, Wally Szczerbiak and Flip Murray. While I think they would be nice additions to the roster, who the Nuggets really need to sign is Bruce Bowen.

While word is that Bowen might be announcing his retirement this afternoon, I bet he has a bit of Brett Farve in him that won’t allow him to stay away for long. Plus, a couple million dollars couldn’t hurt either.

By drafting Ty Lawson and re-signing Anthony Carter, the Nuggets should be all set at the point, but if they wanna battle each night toe-to-toe with the Western Conference elite, they need to add a guy like Bowen who will put his life on the line for a W.

What do you think? Should the Nuggets go after Bowen? Should they sign Mason, Szczerbiak or Murray?

