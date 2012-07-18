The-Dream and Stalley Headline the Converse DC Blockparty

This past Saturday saw an all-day free party at the Banneker Community Center in Washington, D.C., compliments of Converse. As part of the World Basketball Festival‘s long weekend takeover, Converse zeroed in on the Banneker Community Center, located across the street from historic Howard University, to be the site for their massive WBF Blockparty based around their new Pro Leather WBF Collection.

After many months of planning, Converse let loose a full day of free basketball, food, art, and music performances from Stalley and The-Dream. The brand identified the courts at Banneker as an ideal place for their party and spent the last few months putting together a plan to completely refurbish both full courts for the big day. New baskets, backboards, rims, surfacing and a brand new paint job were all in place before the first attendees arrived.

Partygoers played ball, received free customized Converse t-shirts, participated in a live art startion, took in performances from local musicians and dance crews, and were treated to free food from local food trucks like D.C. institution Ben’s Chili Bowl. By late afternoon, the crowd was ready for the headlining performances from Stalley and The-Dream.

Here is what the day looked like:

(And if you’re in NYC, the Converse Block Party in coming to Harlem on Saturday at noon at 135th and 5th Avenue – we’ll keep you up as the week goes on…)