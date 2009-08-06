The Dream is Dead

It looks like the dream of watching Amar’e Stoudemire in a Warriors uniform, putting up stupid numbers beasting people in Don Nelson’s system, is as good as dead.
There have been trade rumors of varying intensity about Amar’e potentially heading to Golden State going all the way back to before the Draft, with any kind of deal apparently hinging on this guy, and a slew of of other Warriors’ assets.
As of right now though, it looks like Amar’e won’t be headed to the Bay any time soon. Today’s Contra Costa Times reports that the Amar’e deal that have had many Warriors fans salivating for weeks is “nowhere close to happening” – a reality that was basically cemented with this move. With the other best ratchet on the Warriors’ roster now in Toronto, it’s safe to say Steph Curry isn’t going anywhere. And as a result, neither is Amar’e.
Damn, I thought that this was about Hakeem. Whew.
Doesn’t mean the talks won’t heat up again in February.
The Warriors are better served seeing what Randolph can do at PF this year, who might be better (and definitely healthier) than Amare in the long-term. Curry should flourish in Nellie’s system and deserves a chance to show what he can do.
To be honest I don’t think Amare’s going anywhere with that eye issue. Read a few articles talking about how serious an issue it is. Hopefully he will come back and dominate again, but I heard it could be career ending. One of those freak injuries that won’t go away.
Ain’t no doubt y’all that them Warriors don’t be needin a drama queen like Amare. Cat’s got some major hops forsho and dunkin’ ability, but dude ain’t got no brains and ain’t got no smarts. Don’t be needen a high maintainence playa like that ya’ll.
True thugs never lie.
-The REAL Tyrone
TYRONE! DID YOU EAT ALL THE COOKIES AGAIN?
It would have been interesting to see how good Amare is without Nash. Can he put a team on his back and make them a contender? A couple of year ago, I think he had the potential to. Now, who knows.
4 Reals i thought this was about Hakeem…Change your subject title that reflects more towards Warriors and SUNS like “Warrior Dream path is dead”
Who the hell thought it was about Hakeem when Amare’s picture is right there?
I thought it was about a wet dream
I know rumors is what sustains us fanatics during the off-season, but we need some kinda rumor control or something.
(It’s like a bittersweet thing getting hyped up for potential trades that end up going through, but then the other side of that like this case)
The NBA – It’s Fantastic?
The funny thing is, he’d be playing the same way getting the same number as when D’Antoni was running the Suns. It’s not like Nellie’s going to make him (or teach him how) play defense.