The Dream is Dead

08.06.09 9 years ago 11 Comments

It looks like the dream of watching Amar’e Stoudemire in a Warriors uniform, putting up stupid numbers beasting people in Don Nelson’s system, is as good as dead.

There have been trade rumors of varying intensity about Amar’e potentially heading to Golden State going all the way back to before the Draft, with any kind of deal apparently hinging on this guy, and a slew of of other Warriors’ assets.

As of right now though, it looks like Amar’e won’t be headed to the Bay any time soon. Today’s Contra Costa Times reports that the Amar’e deal that have had many Warriors fans salivating for weeks is “nowhere close to happening” – a reality that was basically cemented with this move. With the other best ratchet on the Warriors’ roster now in Toronto, it’s safe to say Steph Curry isn’t going anywhere. And as a result, neither is Amar’e.

