The Drew League Mixtape Of San Diego State’s Jamaal Franklin

San Diego State’s Jamaal Franklin is one of the nation’s most underrated college dunkers, period. Once the intense spotlight faded from the 2011 season, the Aztecs went back to being more of a regional team to watch last year. There was no more Kawhi Leonard, of course, but Franklin took off with 17.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and honorable mention All-American honors. Franklin’s Drew League mixtape from this summer â€” the Drew ended on Sunday with its title game â€” should help his exploits reach a larger audience.

Before the 6-5 wing steps into his junior season this fall, he used this summer to play in L.A.’s best run and, by the looks of it, dominate at least a couple teams with his leaping and slashing. Among the moves he shows off in here, the one I’m most hoping he dusts off come winter is the off-the-backboard pass and dunk, ala Tracy McGrady in the 2002 NBA All-Star game.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Three of the 11 weeks, Franklin won or shared the league’s player of the week honor for lines like this for team No Shnacks: 37 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks and 5 steals. Or, there was the 23 points, 8 boards, 11 assists and 4 blocks in Week 8, which was preceded by a 42 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists night in Week 7. A lot of the highlights that went into those games likely made it into this mixtape.

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.