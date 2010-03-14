The Dunk Of The Year Candidate That Nobody Saw

Oftentimes when dunks happen in smaller conferences, such as this gem from the Big West Conference, they get lost in the shuffle. But thanks to YouTube, you can see Cal State Fullerton’s Gerard Anderson take care of business. Check out the video after the jump.
Is this up there for Dunk of the Year?
Your welcome Dime, I catered this gem back in the smacktalk.
Dunk of the year: I think not. Its not even dunk of the month
something to ponder:
if someone dunks and no one sees it, did the dunk actually happen?
Not even dunk of the month?? He jumped over a player!!! WHAT?!
Get him to the dunk contest next year.
Dunk Contest Reformation!
@Singharaj
Really?! Didn’t even see that. Good looks!
did i just jump over dude.. wow VC were u at?
@ Aron Phillips
Here is another by Gerard Anderson against the same team earlier in the year. This time the victim is willie galick who was the first guy to get blacked in the other one.
[www.youtube.com]
Why stills and not straight video?
I highly doubt nobody saw it… Yahoo had it on its front page for like 2 days
thats a sick dunk!
He got weis’ed
VC jumped over a dude 7 feet tall…
the guy who got dunked on regrets being born in the 90’s bc this youtube video will be there forever!!!! lmao he should stay off of a bball court for a minimum of 6 months..
he is on punishment
I remember this dude getting busy on UCLA something nasty this year too
[www.youtube.com]
His nickname should be
Gerad “look out below” Anderson.
@ M Intellect
Stills on the front page mean that their website gets more clicks, because now people have to visit on more page to see videos.
I thought so, I just wanted the click-hungry, ad revenues whores at Dime to admit it!!!
I’m joking Aron/Austin don’t paper cut my throat.
[www.youtube.com]
Id dunk on everyone too after the way Jeff Teague did him last year LMAO