The Eastern Conference Title Runs Through Kevin Garnett

He may be older, he may a step slower and he may even have to adjust his displays of emotion on the court; but one thing Kevin Garnett is not is done.

His journey as a Celtic has been quite an interesting one over the course of his three seasons in green – from reaching the mountain top in 2008, to suffering a serious knee injury which prevented the Celtics from repeating in 2009 to fighting his way back and helping put the Celtics within four minutes of a championship last season. One thing certainly has not changed, regardless of whether or not the Celtics were dominating opponents or struggling to regain their championship form, and that is Garnett’s determination to do whatever it takes to win.

While there are so many storylines going into this season, which was headlined by Tuesday night’s Miami at Boston matchup, one thing that is not being talked about all that much is Garnett being healthy again. A healthy KG, with the vision and feeling of losing Game 7 in L.A. in the back of his mind and in the pit of his stomach at all times, makes him a very dangerous player for opponents to have to deal with.

One of the most motivated and passionate athletes that has ever played in the NBA, who throughout his career has been loyal and unselfish to a fault, is back. And now it’s time to “check ball.”

Between his workouts, his love of competition and the fact that he spent some serious time sitting in a dark room following the finals heartbreak, I would be shocked if Kevin Garnett did not have an impactful season for the Boston Celtics on their journey towards Banner 18. Some nights he will be the mismatch the Celtics go to in the post, and on others it will be the pick-and-pop game, but one thing the basketball universe can bank on is that he will be bringing it every night on the defensive end and on the glass.

KG knows where the Celtics came up short last season, and as along as his knee stands up to the pounding, he will do everything and more to make sure the Celtics get one more shot at the title.

