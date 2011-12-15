The Evolution of the adidas adiZero Crazy Light

The adidas adiZero Crazy Light is truly a work of art and science. After all, The lightest basketball shoe ever made doesn’t just happen. Crafting something akin to the weight of air that won’t be ripped to shreds during the wear, tear, cutting, and planting is borderline rocket science. And it took years for the footwear developers at adidas to create.

Since it first appeared in April, we have covered the adiZero Crazy Light in all of its manifestations here on Dimemag.com. But what we’ve never really done is do a detailed breakdown of the pieces that came together to create the world’s lightest basketball performance sneaker.

Over on the Foot Locker Unlocked blog today, they have a piece on the evolution of the adiZero Crazy Light technology and final product you’re playing in today. Check it out HERE.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.