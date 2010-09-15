“The Expendables” Appear In Boston

Never bet against Danny Ainge. As the mastermind behind the modern day Celtics, he seems to always be able find just the right pieces to compete for a championship. And apparently one of those potential pieces is Adam Morrison. According to Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have had the 26-year-old working out for their front-office and coaching staffs this week at the team’s practice facility, and have also worked out Cuttino Mobley, Rashad McCants and Trenton Hassell the past couple days. No word on whether or not Steve Francis or Latrell Sprewell were contacted.
The Celtics already have 17 guys on the roster, so the likelihood of any of these guys sticking isn’t very high. At the same time, you have to think that a vet like Morrison, McCants or Hassell would make it over Tony Gaffney or Oliver Lafayette (whom have non-guaranteed contracts), but even if the C’s cut them, they’d still have 15 guys under contract.
The wild card here comes down to Semih Erden. After being drafted with the 60th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, Erden signed a two-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Celtics in July that should pay him the rookie minimum of $473,604 this season. If he sticks around, then the next best option is Von Wafer.
According to ESPNBoston.com’s Chris Forsberg, Wafer’s $854,389 contract is only $150,000 guaranteed if the Celtics were to cut ties with him before the season begins. If one of the veterans was to beat him out at camp, buh bye.
What do you think will make the cut in Boston? Should they sign any of those other guys?
Danny, danny, danny, always has something up his sleeve. I think this is just him acting cautiously in case Wafer can’t shoot, Delonte goes off the deep end, Marquis Daniels has a bad camp or if someone else goes down. I like Hassell because he can defend. I am overly cautious about Mobley for obvious reasons. Not sure how Morrison can get the Celtics at this point unless he has all of a sudden become a much better athlete.
But that roster looks real strong, BANNER 18 STRONG
Rashad McCants was ballin in Minny for a bit. I cant believe he can make a team. Check his stats he put up some decent numbers.
Its hard to believe a guy can go from wooden award finalist and top 3 pick to fighting for an NBA gig in less than 4 years… Hopefully he knows not to crumple to the floor and cry like a bitch when his team loses in scrimmage.
I’ve read several places that Mccants is crazy.
Its easy to make a choice on who makes the Celts roster: whoever is the biggest and loudest douchebag will make it, period.
if the Lakers gave morrison a ring, someone steal it. plz
the celtics should pick up von wafer… adam morrison is worthless
McCants been crazy since he was at UNC. I guess the Celtics are also trying to match the Lakers crazy Duo of Artest and Barnes with Delonte and McCants. There will be some real rivalries this season and all sorts of story lines…
They already have him.
C’s should sign Adam
Rashad McCants is NOT crazy.
should we start calling boston a lakers rejects? lots of players who couldnt make it in lal. shaq, ammo, wafer…
AMMO for sure
@Yoda, yeah shaq was a failure in LA indeed..
Von Wafer can play, used to love watching him throw down when he played for Houston two seasons ago. McCants could be a decent role player in this league and is in my opinion an upgrade from Tony Allen. Hopefully McCants gets his head straight & understands that this is his last chance at the league unless he wants to join the never-ending list of head cases, has beens & f-ups overseas.
Ill take mccants i think he can play. But we already have nate, and west. But id rather have von wafer instead of hom tho. But adam morrison is just Danny seeing if he can ad another token to yte team.
Is Ainge going for the ultimate “psych out” lineup?
Shaq & Kobe, Delonte & LeBron and now McCants (Khloe’s ex) & Odom…?
So Danny believed this kid can become the next Larry Bird too…
Obviously it will come down to who performs in training camp, however if it were up to me I’d see who performs worst out of Harongody & Erden and drop that player (frontcourt is stacked with or without either of them) and snap up McCants for more depth at the wing.
@yoda; as pointed out, seriously, Shaq’s on that list of yours?! I’d sure feel like I failure if I’d won three rings.
yeah… sign adam M!! celtics are always looking for the next great white hope, they were hoping brian scalbrine would be anther larry legend, but obviosly that didnt work out … and im sure danny A… is prayin every night that adam morrison will be the next celtic legend…
yeah right!!!! in your dreams danny…
celtics will never win anther ring.