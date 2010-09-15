“The Expendables” Appear In Boston

Never bet against Danny Ainge. As the mastermind behind the modern day Celtics, he seems to always be able find just the right pieces to compete for a championship. And apparently one of those potential pieces is Adam Morrison. According to Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have had the 26-year-old working out for their front-office and coaching staffs this week at the team’s practice facility, and have also worked out Cuttino Mobley, Rashad McCants and Trenton Hassell the past couple days. No word on whether or not Steve Francis or Latrell Sprewell were contacted.

The Celtics already have 17 guys on the roster, so the likelihood of any of these guys sticking isn’t very high. At the same time, you have to think that a vet like Morrison, McCants or Hassell would make it over Tony Gaffney or Oliver Lafayette (whom have non-guaranteed contracts), but even if the C’s cut them, they’d still have 15 guys under contract.

The wild card here comes down to Semih Erden. After being drafted with the 60th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, Erden signed a two-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Celtics in July that should pay him the rookie minimum of $473,604 this season. If he sticks around, then the next best option is Von Wafer.

According to ESPNBoston.com’s Chris Forsberg, Wafer’s $854,389 contract is only $150,000 guaranteed if the Celtics were to cut ties with him before the season begins. If one of the veterans was to beat him out at camp, buh bye.

What do you think will make the cut in Boston? Should they sign any of those other guys?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.