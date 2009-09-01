The final word on Ricky Rubio

Now that we know Ricky Rubio won’t be playing in Minnesota this season (or next), questions turn to whether he’ll ever play for the Wolves at all. Soon after it was reported that Rubio is definitely staying in Spain until 2011, some Minnesota sources said the Knicks were worming their way back into the picture, pitching trades to see if the Wolves would rather get something now than wait for Rubio later. Then some New York sources promptly denied it. (Why wouldn’t they?) If the teams are talking, apparently David Lee, Nate Robinson, and/or a No. 1 pick would be some of the bargaining chips on the table. Just for fun, let’s pretend there’s a chance of a deal here: We’ve been over how Rubio and the Knicks would be a perfect fit; but what about Lee or Nate in Minnesota? D-Lee and Kevin Love would battle for the PF/C spot next to Al Jefferson (however Kurt Rambis wants to play it), and don’t count the younger K-Love out of that competition — he’s got more offensive game than Lee, and is almost as good of a rebounder. Nate would fit into that scoring combo guard role vacated by Randy Foye, and if history is any indication, will be getting his numbers on another bad team by midseason … When you go to the T’wolves official website, there’s a feature on the Top 10 moments in the history of the franchise. We’re guessing today’s news wouldn’t have cracked the list. Good looking out to include J.R. Rider‘s dunk contest win, but we would’ve liked to see the Wolves/Knicks game at MSG in ’03 when Latrell Sprewell torched the Knicks and spent the whole night cussing out the NYK owner James Dolan. (They also left out that one special day when Oliver Miller only got seconds from the pre-game snack table, bypassing thirds.) … We actually went to the Wolves’ site to see if the Rubio news had already impacted the team’s marketing for next season, but there was nothing new there. The one NBA team whose marketing did make headlines yesterday was the Nets. New Jersey unveiled a special 10-game ticket package for next season, where five of the games are against the Lakers, Celtics, Cavs, Magic and Heat. And if you buy said package, you can get five free jerseys. Reversible jerseys. Reversible with a Nets player on one side, and an opponent on the other side, e.g. Devin Harris/Paul Pierce, or Yi Jianlian/Dwyane Wade, etc. Would that be enough to get you out to a game? … Add Mikki Moore to the “He has an NBA job before Allen Iverson?” list. The Warriors signed Moore yesterday to back up Andris Biedrins and Ronny Turiaf … Stephen Jackson is still a Warrior, and it looks like GM Larry Riley doesn’t plan on trading him at all, brushing off Capt. Jack’s trade demand as some “Manny being Manny”-type deal. “As far as his remarks on playing for a championship, that’s not the first time we’ve heard it because that’s the goal that he sets for himself and his teammates every season,” Riley said. “That’s the type of confidence that he exudes as a player and the reason that he has endeared himself to our fans. That’s who Stephen Jackson is.” Um, he didn’t just say he wants to play for a title. He said he wants to play for a title and he doesn’t want to play for the Warriors … When we heard Marcus Williams‘ contract with the Grizzlies includes a lot of weight-based and body-fat percentage caveats, Dime’s Pat Cassidy had this response: “Do you know what kind of garbage you have to eat every single day to remain fat while playing in the NBA? How hard is it to not eat at McDonald’s multiple times a day every single day?” … Finally, whatever you’re doing next Monday night, cancel your plans. If you thought Shaq hosting WWE’s Monday Night RAW was great, next week BOB BARKER is guest-hosting. Bob is inarguably in the Top-5 of the coolest guys to ever live life, and you can’t tell us any differently. Do yourself a favor and don’t miss that episode … We’re out like Fat Marcus Williams …
Good Move by the Minny. If Jonny does not pan out, they can rely on Rubio. If Jonny pans out well, trade Rubio!
What are people so high on Kevin “Cecil Turtle” Love? Cecil Turtle is slow but Love is slower!
UFC 102 — 6 seconds KO. He could not last 10 seconds, terrible!
Mikki Moore knows his role.
AI wants to start bot ride the bench. From starting to the bench is like going from first class to coach. Some guys can do it (Spurs #20), some can’t!
Which Marcus Williams, UCONN or Arizona? It is the the former, where is the latter?
What will Bob Barker be doing on Raw? Line up the wrestlers and ask the ladies watching live to guess their monthly salaries and whoever is the closest gets to spend the night with that particular wrestler?
My meal allowance says Stephen Jackson is doing his best Karl Malone impersonation. Remember all those Malone statements about bolting out of Utah followed by the teary eyed press conferences with Larry Miller?
Finally Rubio saga is behind us. I’ll be sure to watch him in ACB.
The Nets marketing department came up with a pretty nice deal. u get to see some of the top teams and the definite top 5 players in the game, the jersey bit sounds a bit embarrassing and desperate, who’s gonna rock Yi’s or Courtney Lee’s side instead of D-Wade or KG? but much money is the 10 game package and what are the other 5 teams?
Doesn’t look like S-Jack (S there stands for Shot) is getting out of town easily, but the cover up their office came up with for his comments is just hideous! some middle school level crap, like “no, he doesn’t want out, he’s like this all the time! Just expects to win it every year!” Was S-Jack drinking when he told you what he did at that event?
Anyway, if he doesn’t want to be there and IF ESPN’s gonna bring back the PLAYMAKERS, I think he should go audition for an arrogant crackhead running back part. he’s b great!
Hey Dime, how can you talk about Ronny Turiaf, and not show that:
[www.youtube.com]
POSTER DUNK OF THE YEAR BABY!
Bob Barker F’ed up happy gilmore a few years back to seal his rep.
You don’t mess with BB
I’d like to see Bob Barker get it on with Ric Flair.
WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!
Minny may just pull a coup here, they pick rubio at five this yr (instead of who….rozan a probable flame out) he stays over euro for two more years and the hype builds to a point where they can trade him for a better player than they wouldve got at 5 anyway.
How do you say Brett Favre in Spanish?
How do you say Brett Favre in Spanish?
Culo.
@Bruce
I think you are the only NBA fan that thinks drafting Rubio was a “good move” for Minnesota.
@Dime
I really don’t think this is the last we have heard of Rubio, although the New York trade makes no sense since David Lee is Kevin Love without the playmaking skill and Nate is Johnny Fynn..again without the playmaking skill. Unless the Wolves want to move Jefferson or Love there is no reason to want Lee – he can’t play the 3 in the NBA if that was the logic.
David Khan for Executive of the Year (in a bad way)
Kevin Love was one of the league leaders in rebounds per minute. He’s a MUCH BETTER rebounder than David Lee when you factor in minutes and possessions (the Knicks are a high possession team). Seriously? You should know this.
“Spliff 2 My Lou says:
How do you say Brett Favre in Spanish?
Culo.”
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA u cracked me up with that one man lol
KG getting the MVP Award in 04 had to be the best moment in T Wolves history.
pretty pathetic on the Nets part, but probably a smart business move. I saw Heat vs Nets last year and there were a shit ton of DWade jerseys as it is… now if ppl are getting more at the game it will be like a Heat home game. … another reason the Nets need to get outa the Meadowlands asap.
Rubios garbage. Will he be a top priority if he’s still only averagin 10 5 and 2?. Or is his potential still as sky high if he’s still looks like a twig two years from now?? I predict, nba bust.
Every new pic I see of Rubio makes me dislike him a little bit more. I can be straight honest in saying I think I dislike him solely because he looks like an wanna be emo fag going to a Harry Potter midnight movie premier more than any type of basketball player. Kid should be playing quidditch, not ballin.
Kid is going to have a hard time living up to the dress code in the NBA, I doubt women’s size 0 jeans from Hot Topic fit into the guidelines.
@control – I couldn’t agree more.
@ control, laughing my ass off.
Kevin Love over David Lee all day,Jonny Flynn over little Nate all day.They kill me with them trade scenerios that come outta NY hyping their players value up.Nobody rebuilding wants these 2 players.Rubio do look funny as shit in that pic lol.It look like he trying hard as shit to get past the dude guarding him.
You all promise this is the final word on rubio for the next 2 years? PROMISE?
BoB Barker is the bomb. I started watching The Price is Right when I was 4 yrs old. Greatest gameshow EVER. Period. The Hugh Hefner of daytime television.
Ricky Pollo
I thought bob barker was dead
What about the $20 Sack Pyramid?
Fuck Rubio.
Jennings punked his ass into not coming to the NBA!
ROFL!!!
He also couldn’t live with having Jonny NY embarrass him by being a better player.
SMH
What a fag.
that picture ^^^ showing RR in bandage wrist against Jennings, they also used that pic for his roockie draft card xD, anyway I’ve been searching for that on vdo and I finally found it it starts at 1:20-1:45
[www.youtube.com]