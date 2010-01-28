The Finalists in the Big Baby Nickname Contest Are…

Our original plan was to open up this morning after Smack with a post declaring the winner of our Give Big Baby a New Nickname Contest, but a funny thing happened: we got so many great submissions, we’re going to let you guys decide the winner. Here’s how it’s going to work:

We picked our five favorite submissions and we’re going to ask you guys to let us know in the comments section which name you think is the winner. Most votes wins. We will tally them up and announce the winner at 3 p.m. ET today.

Keep in mind, that while a lot of them were funny as hell (“He Ate Me” from Chicagorilla and “Get Full or Die Trying” from Three Stacks lead the way), there’s no way Glen, announcers or other writers are going to go with something that cracks on his weight. So these submissions are ones we think could actually potentially stick …

– The Green Mile (from reader Chaos)

– The Juggernaut (from reader Sweet English)

– Tiny (from reader Celts Fan)

– Green Goblin (from reader Harris 11)

– The Gooch (from reader Poppi Gee … we’re kind of feeling this one.)

There you have it. Tell us below which one we should go with. Winner gets a prize from the Dime Crew.