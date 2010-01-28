The Finalists in the Big Baby Nickname Contest Are…

Our original plan was to open up this morning after Smack with a post declaring the winner of our Give Big Baby a New Nickname Contest, but a funny thing happened: we got so many great submissions, we’re going to let you guys decide the winner. Here’s how it’s going to work:
We picked our five favorite submissions and we’re going to ask you guys to let us know in the comments section which name you think is the winner. Most votes wins. We will tally them up and announce the winner at 3 p.m. ET today.
Keep in mind, that while a lot of them were funny as hell (“He Ate Me” from Chicagorilla and “Get Full or Die Trying” from Three Stacks lead the way), there’s no way Glen, announcers or other writers are going to go with something that cracks on his weight. So these submissions are ones we think could actually potentially stick …
– The Green Mile (from reader Chaos)
– The Juggernaut (from reader Sweet English)
– Tiny (from reader Celts Fan)
– Green Goblin (from reader Harris 11)
– The Gooch (from reader Poppi Gee … we’re kind of feeling this one.)
There you have it. Tell us below which one we should go with. Winner gets a prize from the Dime Crew.
They all suck! What about the ‘Big Thicket’?
I got one. Glen ‘teardrops’ Davis.
it cant be something with green, what if he gets traded to a team that has no green on their uniform? i nominate Poppi Gee with the Gooch, because ive heard a lot of people with tiny, and the juggernaut sounds kinda generic and the gooch just sounds cool. However if he was a celtic for like i would have chosen green goblin
Gooch is it for me. Maybe we can drop the “The”.
Look at his face, he cannot have a serious nickname. I go with Tiny
Yo I really like “The Big Thicket” nickname.
Plus yall should modify the “Green Goblin” nickname to “Green Grublin”.
And since I didnt get to add my yesterday, her’s my nicknames, even though I’m late:
“Gerber”
“Gym Class Zero”
“Gizmo” – DONT FEED YOUR GREMLIN AFTER MIDNIGHT
“Chowder”
“Gigantosarous Rex”
“Snorlax”
“Good Googley Moogley”
“I’ll Take Yo’ Cookies!”
Naw man, the “Gooch” has to be reserved for Dwight Howard or Carmelo Anthony. True Bully’s. Glen should probably go with Green Mile or Tiny.
The Big Thicket should have won though!
I wonder what Glen Davis’s reaction would be if he read the nearly 200 comments of people hurling insults…..
:”Who is this Chicagorilla guy and what did i do to him?”
at least thats what i hope happens.
He just doesn’t look smart. The only way this guy could look any dumber is if you put Varejao’s hair on him. Dime, you guys have photoshop?
there were much better ones than those to choose from.
you guys are so lame…
Fudge!!
Can we do a Rondo nick name contest, or maybe a Varejao one? Im just sayin…
Call him Dorthy, cause he clicks his heels when you shoots his jumper..
Isn’t the gooch the area between your ass and balls?
Shit these are jus tthe nice ones, cats were going nuts. i kinda feel bad for even going along with this….NAAAAAAAH, i dont…
i like Big Thicket
what about
the Whopper (BK endorsements)
“Blubber” Davis
“Dozer” Davis
“Royal w/ Cheese” Davis
I like the Green Mile, but it would only work as long as he played in Boston (which may not be very much longer). Same with Green Goblin. So for the final I’ll go with Juggernaut just because I like comic book names for basketball players.
Ironman = LBJ
Flash = D Wade
Superman = Dwight Howard
Man of Steel = Shaq
Nate Robinson = Cryptonite or Cryptonate whichever you prefer
and Lamar Odom = Candyman (yeah I know that’s not a comic book)
Kobe could even be Dr. Doom
My favorite nickname for Glen Davis would be Glen “Dirt off your Shoulder” Davis
But anyway I know most of these guys already have nicknames that’s just what I would name them if I had my way and yeah I know this is an entirely too long comment that really has nothing to do with this topic.
Can’t we just stick with the Ticket Stub?
You guys are brutal! Like we said at the top of the post, we’re not going to give a nickname to a guy that blatantly makes fun of his waistline (although we did laugh out loud at a lot of suggestions). We thought that these were the best of the rest.
– PC
Course Imma vote for myself lol.
The GOOCH!
This dude pushed a kid, Not a player lol, a coach, even a grown fan. A Kid. I don’t even think the kid was looking lol.
Let me refresh your memory.
[www.youtube.com]
big thicket is the best one
The Gooch was always picking on Arnold (Gary Coleman). They say Different Strokes for different folks but I’m voting with Poppi Gee.
shake&bake
The Gooch is usually in reference to a bully
Your “Taint” from my understanding is the area between your balls and your a$$.
LOL “The Taint” would have been good too I guess lol.
LMAO@ “The Taint”
Announcer: KG picks up his 3rd foul in the the 1st half, so Doc Rivers is going to be sending “The Taint” to the scorers table.
ajfklasjdflfkjasfjkalfjdaklajdfaklsjfd perfect
Announcer: Doc Rivers needs to get some energy off the bench, “The Big Thicket” has been the only player off the bench working hard.
alkdjklajflkjaslkj!!!!
Announcer: The Celtics are looking to the future by signing Glen “Get Full or Die Trying” Davis to a long term deal.
Glen ‘Dopey Grin’ Davis?
Yo Patrick, the ‘big thicket’ would have worked. Its suggestive but not outright making fun of him as it can be said he’s the 2nd coming of Kevin Garnett(!) In that they both enjoy targeting smaller people than them!
I mean those ones suck! I mean Juggernaut? How is that funny?
I should have won! Late entry?
i like the nickname “titties” becuz it is sooo fitting! lol
but how about “green bean”……
Glen “green bean” Davis.
the gooch for sure
My personal favorite was “The Big Thicket”
I’m feeling a push for the write-in vote supporting “The Big Thicket.” If that gets enough votes, it will be the winner…
– PC
yo…Big Thicket is mad funny!
That’s my vote. It honestly doesn’t make too much fun of him, like some of the others and it references to the KG connection.
Hell he carried Big Baby for years, Big Thicket shouldn’t even make him bust a tear.
KHII
The Big Thicket is hilarious…post #1 wins!!
And Dime, how does the nickname “Big Baby” not crack on his weight? The name’s gotta be weight-related or it won’t be any good. Otherwise, it’s gonna be something stupid like “the assassin”. Is that what you want?
And ENOUGH about him pushing that stupid little kid! He didn’t even FALL DOWN; how hard could he have pushed him? It was more of a nudge if the kid didn’t even fall
I cant vote for my own suggestion so everyone please vote for the ‘Big Thicket’!
@ Gee
Gooch – [www.urbandictionary.com]
Taint – [www.urbandictionary.com]
Pretty much the same thing, but taint typically refers to a female.
I can’t rock with “Gooch” because of this reason. Not a huge fan of any of these names, but I’ll go with “Tiny.”
I say we take “Tiny” out of the top 5 and replace it with “The Big Thicket” that has potential to stick!
The Gooch
definitely!
Green Gooch : works for me, becuase it sound like the desert section he devoured at the All You Can Eat Buffet!!
“The Big Thicket” actually makes a lot of sense and doesn’t necessarily have to refer to his weight. A thicket is defined as “a group of trees or bushes growing closely together.”
Using this definition, it could refer to him as someone who stands out in a crowd and/or is a big part of the team.
“The Big Thicket” definitely gets my vote.
How about “Shamrock Shake”?
tie in with McDonald’s St. Patricks promotion…he could probably recite the whole menu!?! or the shaking of his Baby Fat….or BABY FAT!! ha!
lol at the Gooch.
Thats the area between a dudes nuts and his ass hole.
Gooch gets my vote for sure.
The ‘Big Thicket’ hands down the funniest thing there!
Nice, I heard a lot about this site and finally using it. This competition is fun but all the good ones have already been said. I like ‘get full or die trying’ but the best one is the ‘big thicket’.
it makes so much sense. Are you guys actually gonna tell Glen Davis about his new nickname?
Nice, I heard a lot about this site and finally using it. This competition is fun but all the good ones have already been said. I like ‘get full or die trying’ but the best one is the ‘big thicket’.
it makes so much sense. Are you guys actually gonna tell Glen Davis about his new nickname?
@37,
we discussed this already, that’s what you call a “taint” not a gooch.
@DIME,
The Big Thicket has to be the winner. No other one comes close to being not cruel but still fitting. Call Glen and ask him.
And when you get him on the phone, tell him i said when that kid grows up he’s going to come find Glens kid and push his a$$ in celebration and see if he gets angry or not.
lol i missed that, Gooch definitely means that area too, i don’t think either word are scientifically accurate, maybe its a regional thing haha.
@name
I never heard it called Gooch, though i did hear someone call it a “Chode”. which is also another good name for big baby.
“chode monkey”
Gooch does mean that area between ball sack and ass. I think it applies perfectly for Glenn Davis, I imagine he smells something close to asswipe mixed with ball sweat.
Gooch gets my vote for sure.
“He ate me” was probably the best though. Big Baby is the most applicable to him though, it just is what he is, a big fat lil’ baby.
Big Thicket for sure. If he wants another nickname he can start hitting the gym.
(By the way “The Green Goblin” is a great nickname for Rajon Rondo. Just throwing it out there)
how about The Big Whogivesafuck? What has this guy done, other than being fat and crying, to even deserve having a nickname?
GLEN “Slam Chunk” DAVIS