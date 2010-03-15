The Finalists In The Gilbert Arenas Nickname Contest Are…

Our original plan was to open up this morning after Smack with a post declaring the winner of our Give Gilbert Arenas A New Nickname Contest, but a funny thing happened: We got so many great submissions, we’re going to let you guys decide the winner. Here’s how it’s going to work:
We picked our six favorite submissions and we’re going to ask you guys to let us know in the comments section which name you think is the winner. Most votes wins. We will tally them up and announce the winner tomorrow morning.
Keep in mind, that while a lot of them were funny as hell, there’s no way Gil, announcers or other writers are going to go with something that cracks on his off-court issues. So these submissions are ones we think could actually potentially stick…
– Half Man, Half Amusing (from reader Citizen B)
– 006 a.k.a. Double-O Six (from reader Brown)
– 111 Million Dollar Man (from reader rkirby)
– The Washington Weatherman (from reader Levi)
– The Sixth Sense (from reader opeyemi olomo)
– The Barracuda (from reader Logan Light)
There you have it. Tell us below which one we should go with. Winner gets a prize from the Dime Crew.
i like half man half amusing lol classic
This one’s way too easy and I’m surprised it wasn’t already mentioned…
Six Shooter
half man half amusing
give me the weatherman!
So you’re telling me that Gil, announcers, and other writers are going to be ok with “half-man, half-amusing”? If so, then that’s the one to go with!!
…but I don’t think it matters what they think! Has anyone run “The Gooch” by Big Baby and the announcers? Nooooooo….? LOL
SIX SHOOTER was mentioned and it is hands down the best nickname for him
how bout Bullet, or shooter
ah, fellas..you gotta pick from the six finalist…
Sixth Sense is my pick.
This guy is already dead amog living ballers.
I used to like his game but common, how many years from now?
where the hell is “dont bring guns to the arenas”?
the best by far
i like “don’t bring guns to the arenas” as well, or i seen double “O” negative
6th sense and 006!
111 million dollar man, love it
I like the Barracuda,
reminds me of Fred G. Sanford and his shots at Aunt Esta(er)
I am going to roll with Barracuda too.
Although Barracuda reminds me of a nickname for a big, wild hairy cootie.
“She got dat Barracuda I’m telling you son” LOL also known as that “Wolf” lol.
111 Million Dollar man, hilarious
111 Million dollar man is legit
What the hell… Barracuda it is… He plays for Washington anyway, BARRAC(uda) fits him just fine…
Kill Gil vol. 6 was the best, and yall didn’t even pick that
I’ll go with “half man, half amusing” =’)
I won’t be a douche and vote for my own suggestion, so I’ll go with Sixth Sense.
They all blow. F’ing terrible.
ill go with 006
im lovin “Double O-Six” !
I like 6th Sense, and I think that would be the one that is most likely to stick.
SIXTH SENSE… I can see that stickin wit him… an like someone already said, he’s like a ghost in tha nba now anyway..
Can I vote for Barracuda?
LL
I like the Barracuda.
Barracuda! Not even a competition here! Cuda’s have “GILS”… his grill is all jacked up just like that nasty fish. Ever see a barracuda jump out of the water? Just like jumping out of a phonebooth.
6th sense is a lame movie title. 006 is stupid.
I’m going with Barracuda!!!!
Got to go with Barracuda!! It fits his personality well and it’s original……..
No gun-related ones are a disappontment
i don’t like any of these. Gilbert Ëdon’t bring guns toË Arenas was funny though.
WEATHERMAN
half man half amusing a dumb play off Vince carter o please
006 okay no more gun or weapon references for him its stupid
111 million dollar man? really? he’s suspended, he lost some
the sixth sense lol NO! CORNY
and the barracuda, this is just sixth sense-less
weatherman..he makes it rain in DC..
or just hibachi..guarantee the game commentators will be calling him that regardless
like i said gun for hire,six shot gil, gilbert “banned from arenas” arenas lol
I’m going with Barracuda.
OooooOOOooh Barracudaaaaaa!
Gotta go with The Barracuda.
True “half-man/half-amusing” is a play on Vince Carter but until Arenas can prove otherwise, he deserves a half-assed nickname.
Half Man, Half Amusing.
I like LL’s “Barracuda”
SO SIX PISTOL ISNT GUNNA GET ANY LOVE AT ALL!? NONE WHAT SO EVER?
Barracuda! Not even a contest!
111 Million Dollar Man
006
this extra text is only here to get by the comment too short error
Okay…..Half man, half amusing.
“Don’t bring guns to the arenas” was the best fit.
I’m going with half man, half amusing.
Barracuda. Barracuda. Barracuda.
Guys, obviously we couldn’t go with any of the gun-related ones, but Gilbert “Don’t Bring Guns To The” Arenas is amazing!
006 is nice, fits in with his old number and his old “Agent” alias.
I’m sticking with “The Shoe Bomber”.