The Finalists In The Gilbert Arenas Nickname Contest Are…

Our original plan was to open up this morning after Smack with a post declaring the winner of our Give Gilbert Arenas A New Nickname Contest, but a funny thing happened: We got so many great submissions, we’re going to let you guys decide the winner. Here’s how it’s going to work:

We picked our six favorite submissions and we’re going to ask you guys to let us know in the comments section which name you think is the winner. Most votes wins. We will tally them up and announce the winner tomorrow morning.

Keep in mind, that while a lot of them were funny as hell, there’s no way Gil, announcers or other writers are going to go with something that cracks on his off-court issues. So these submissions are ones we think could actually potentially stick…

– Half Man, Half Amusing (from reader Citizen B)

– 006 a.k.a. Double-O Six (from reader Brown)

– 111 Million Dollar Man (from reader rkirby)

– The Washington Weatherman (from reader Levi)

– The Sixth Sense (from reader opeyemi olomo)

– The Barracuda (from reader Logan Light)

There you have it. Tell us below which one we should go with. Winner gets a prize from the Dime Crew.