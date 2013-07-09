Fire Red “Toro Bravo” Air Jordan 4s Finally Release This Weekend

#Style – Kicks and Gear
07.09.13 5 years ago

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever for these Fire Red “Toro Bravo” Air Jordan 4s. This Saturday, it’s finally happening. Done up in soft nubuck by Jordan Brand, the Chicago nostalgia is very real in these. Besides the red base, there are black and gray accents with black laces and a gray Jordan patch on the tongue. They’ll be releasing for $160.

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSAir Jordan 4Air Jordan 4 Fire Red "Toro Bravo"Air Jordan IVJORDANJordan BrandStyle - Kicks and Gear

