Fire Red “Toro Bravo” Air Jordan 4s Finally Release This Weekend

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever for these Fire Red “Toro Bravo” Air Jordan 4s. This Saturday, it’s finally happening. Done up in soft nubuck by Jordan Brand, the Chicago nostalgia is very real in these. Besides the red base, there are black and gray accents with black laces and a gray Jordan patch on the tongue. They’ll be releasing for $160.

