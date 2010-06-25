The First Day of the Rest of Your NBA Career: 2010 NBA Draft

Of all people, Lou Williams best summed up last night’s NBA Draft and the surrounding, um, activities. On his Twitter account (@TeamLou23), Williams wrote: “Early congrats to all the guys gettin drafted tonight and for all the women in NYC tryna get drafted as well. G’luck ladies.” … While the first five picks went pretty much according to form — John Wall to Washington, Evan Turner to Philly , Derrick Favors to Jersey, Wes Johnson to Minnesota, and DeMarcus Cousins to Sacramento — things started getting crazy at six. The Warriors passed on Greg Monroe (a big man who can rebound and pass better than almost all of G-State’s guards) to take Baylor’s Ekpe Udoh, which appeared to cause Detroit to drop its fascination with Ed Davis and snatch up Monroe. After the Clippers drafted “Squints” from The Sandlot (shout-out to Dime reader fallinup for that), the Jazz broke Larry Bird‘s heart by taking Gordon Hayward. Rounding out the Top-10, Indiana took Paul George, the Lottery prospect who makes the least sense for them because he plays the same position as Danny Granger and doesn’t even have the “He’ll sell tickets” excuse they’d get by taking Hayward … The first Lottery trade involved Cole Aldrich, who was picked 11th by the Hornets but soon shipped to the Thunder. Memphis took Xavier Henry, which could say a lot about O.J. Mayo‘s future as a two-guard, the Raptors took Ed Davis as a clear backup plan for Chris Bosh‘s inevitable departure, and the Rockets rounded out the Lottery by taking Patrick Patterson, something of a surprise pick but one that actually makes sense when you consider Houston may lose Luis Scola in free agency … Maybe the steal of the first round was San Antonio getting Oklahoma State SG James Anderson. The Spurs have needed another shooter ever since Roger Mason‘s deal with Lucifer expired, and Anderson will knock down threes and can get buckets everywhere else, too. He could have been picked in the Top-10 and no one would raise an eyebrow, but the Spurs got him at the 20th spot … Greivis Vasquez provided the best moment of the first round. Sitting amongst the crowd at MSG surrounded by family and friends toting Venezuelan flags, Vasquez was picked 29th by the Grizzlies and jumped out of his seat and screamed like he’d just hit a buzzer-beater to defeat Duke. If the NBA Draft had a “One Shining Moment” montage, that definitely made the cut … Funniest and most cruel reader comment of the night comes from LiamG: “Is it me or does Daniel Orton look like a middle aged lesbian?” Nothing against Orton for achieving the dream, but when he goes 29th to Orlando, you have to feel for guys like Jerome Randle (Cal-Berkeley) and Sherron Collins (Kansas). They legitimately put in work over an entire college career, played leading roles on winning teams, and didn’t hear their names called last night. Orton, meanwhile, put up three points and three rebounds per game as a one-and-done backup … As usual, the second round was full of surprises. Like the fact that Solomon Alabi and Hassan Whiteside — slated to go in the Lottery in mock drafts worldwide — each fell down in the second round. Whiteside went 33rd to Sacramento, where he could get buried on the bench behind Cousins and The Dalembeast, while Alabi went 50th and was traded to the Raptors. Although he might eff around and be a starter … Andy Rautins (Syracuse) to the Knicks and Luke Harangody (Notre Dame) to the Celtics: Nepotism by another name. Although when Harangody and Big Baby get to trading full body-checks in training camp, we’ll have to re-name Boston practices There Will Be Blood (and Burgers) … After all the hype, Lance Stephenson landed on maybe the most un-hype team in the League: Indiana, with the 40th selection. And let’s just avoid any possible jinxes or bad omens: Do not let Lance rent Jamaal Tinsley‘s old condo in Indianapolis … Of course the Draft isn’t all about the rookies. Some veterans found themselves on the move Thursday: Kirk Hinrich was traded to the Wizards in a Chicago salary dump, Martell Webster was dealt to Minnesota in a package that includes Ryan Gomes going to Portland, and Mo Pete was traded to the Thunder … The biggest loser? Webster, who not only goes from the playoff-caliber Blazers to the Lottery-caliber Wolves, he’s also moving from one small forward logjam to another –only in this one Webster almost certainly loses playing time to prized rookie Wes Johnson. And he’s going to the balmy beaches of Minnesota. The winner? Ryan Gomes. He’s the kind of player who is infinitely better on a good team, and now he gets to run with a good team … On the flip side of all these new beginnings, word out of Boston is Rasheed Wallace is retiring. The 15-year vet was mostly a shadow of his former self as a player this season, but he did go out leading the NBA in techs one last time … So who do you think came out shining and who came out stumbling on Draft night? Were you happy with how your favorite team did? Let us know … We’re out like Sherron Collins …