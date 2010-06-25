The First Day of the Rest of Your NBA Career: 2010 NBA Draft

Of all people, Lou Williams best summed up last night’s NBA Draft and the surrounding, um, activities. On his Twitter account (@TeamLou23), Williams wrote: “Early congrats to all the guys gettin drafted tonight and for all the women in NYC tryna get drafted as well. G’luck ladies.” … While the first five picks went pretty much according to form — John Wall to Washington, Evan Turner to Philly , Derrick Favors to Jersey, Wes Johnson to Minnesota, and DeMarcus Cousins to Sacramento — things started getting crazy at six. The Warriors passed on Greg Monroe (a big man who can rebound and pass better than almost all of G-State’s guards) to take Baylor’s Ekpe Udoh, which appeared to cause Detroit to drop its fascination with Ed Davis and snatch up Monroe. After the Clippers drafted “Squints” from The Sandlot (shout-out to Dime reader fallinup for that), the Jazz broke Larry Bird‘s heart by taking Gordon Hayward. Rounding out the Top-10, Indiana took Paul George, the Lottery prospect who makes the least sense for them because he plays the same position as Danny Granger and doesn’t even have the “He’ll sell tickets” excuse they’d get by taking Hayward … The first Lottery trade involved Cole Aldrich, who was picked 11th by the Hornets but soon shipped to the Thunder. Memphis took Xavier Henry, which could say a lot about O.J. Mayo‘s future as a two-guard, the Raptors took Ed Davis as a clear backup plan for Chris Bosh‘s inevitable departure, and the Rockets rounded out the Lottery by taking Patrick Patterson, something of a surprise pick but one that actually makes sense when you consider Houston may lose Luis Scola in free agency … Maybe the steal of the first round was San Antonio getting Oklahoma State SG James Anderson. The Spurs have needed another shooter ever since Roger Mason‘s deal with Lucifer expired, and Anderson will knock down threes and can get buckets everywhere else, too. He could have been picked in the Top-10 and no one would raise an eyebrow, but the Spurs got him at the 20th spot … Greivis Vasquez provided the best moment of the first round. Sitting amongst the crowd at MSG surrounded by family and friends toting Venezuelan flags, Vasquez was picked 29th by the Grizzlies and jumped out of his seat and screamed like he’d just hit a buzzer-beater to defeat Duke. If the NBA Draft had a “One Shining Moment” montage, that definitely made the cut … Funniest and most cruel reader comment of the night comes from LiamG: “Is it me or does Daniel Orton look like a middle aged lesbian?” Nothing against Orton for achieving the dream, but when he goes 29th to Orlando, you have to feel for guys like Jerome Randle (Cal-Berkeley) and Sherron Collins (Kansas). They legitimately put in work over an entire college career, played leading roles on winning teams, and didn’t hear their names called last night. Orton, meanwhile, put up three points and three rebounds per game as a one-and-done backup … As usual, the second round was full of surprises. Like the fact that Solomon Alabi and Hassan Whiteside — slated to go in the Lottery in mock drafts worldwide — each fell down in the second round. Whiteside went 33rd to Sacramento, where he could get buried on the bench behind Cousins and The Dalembeast, while Alabi went 50th and was traded to the Raptors. Although he might eff around and be a starter … Andy Rautins (Syracuse) to the Knicks and Luke Harangody (Notre Dame) to the Celtics: Nepotism by another name. Although when Harangody and Big Baby get to trading full body-checks in training camp, we’ll have to re-name Boston practices There Will Be Blood (and Burgers) … After all the hype, Lance Stephenson landed on maybe the most un-hype team in the League: Indiana, with the 40th selection. And let’s just avoid any possible jinxes or bad omens: Do not let Lance rent Jamaal Tinsley‘s old condo in Indianapolis … Of course the Draft isn’t all about the rookies. Some veterans found themselves on the move Thursday: Kirk Hinrich was traded to the Wizards in a Chicago salary dump, Martell Webster was dealt to Minnesota in a package that includes Ryan Gomes going to Portland, and Mo Pete was traded to the Thunder … The biggest loser? Webster, who not only goes from the playoff-caliber Blazers to the Lottery-caliber Wolves, he’s also moving from one small forward logjam to another –only in this one Webster almost certainly loses playing time to prized rookie Wes Johnson. And he’s going to the balmy beaches of Minnesota. The winner? Ryan Gomes. He’s the kind of player who is infinitely better on a good team, and now he gets to run with a good team … On the flip side of all these new beginnings, word out of Boston is Rasheed Wallace is retiring. The 15-year vet was mostly a shadow of his former self as a player this season, but he did go out leading the NBA in techs one last time … So who do you think came out shining and who came out stumbling on Draft night? Were you happy with how your favorite team did? Let us know … We’re out like Sherron Collins …
John Wall is a beast i know that…but why pick Kevin Seprahim n Trevor Booker?… oh well. i hope they do well in DC..
DC Area Sports Teams
Wiz: Wall. Gil (yes i still believe in Gilbert)
Skins: McNabb. Shanny
Nats: Strasfras. Bryce Harper
Caps: Ovie. Semin. Backstrom.
its shaping out to be a great future in DC. glad to live here. haha after going through all the turmoil for all those teams.
Spurs did well.
Nets did well.
I like the Heat’s second round sweep.
Not sure about D.C. sports mentioned above – will any of those teams ever really win ANYTHING? …oh well, enjoy it while it lasts…
hahahahahahahaha lmao @ now that Mason’s deal with Lucifet expired! hahahahaha that had me cracking up hahaha
The Kings came up. Cousins has a chance to be good, unless I see DMC and Reke peeling off in a Mercedes at 130 mph in Sacramento..
What are the warriors doing? Greg Monroe would have fit their style of basketball perfectly, his game is similar to Lamar Odom.
The biggest surprise was Gordon Hayward getting picked 9th, he had a good run during the championship but do you really think he should have went that early? Good thing Jerry Sloan can find roles for his players. I thought they would have drafted a power forward just in case boozer leaves.
I’m a Wiz fan, but the rest of the sports teams in DC suck pretty bad lol
Gordon Hayward?! My first reaction was shock. The second was disgust and anger towards Kevin O’Connor. Then there was rapid heartbeat when they interviewed his sister (She was kinda cute).
Anyway, the optimist in me believes this is part of a bigger plan for the Jazz.
They did not go after a big so it maybe means they like their chances of keeping Carlos Boozer. Maybe Shaquille O’Neal is also joining the team. Maybe there is a sign-and-trade between Utah and Toronto that would have Boozer and Chris Bosh swapping places. Maybe Andrei Kirilenko will really get traded and Utah gets two quality big men in return.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers.
76. Because I am the fool on the hill who sees the sun going down and the eyes in my head see the world spinning round.
@ Dag – but the Wiz suck too right?
@ Alf – not even the most anti-Toronto hater would leave T-Dot for Utah, especially Chris Bosh…Miami or tha Chi maybe…not Utah.
Good pickups by the Raps for the future. Davis is a solid prospect and Alabi is a steal if he can block shots and rebound at a average level.
I like the Lakers picks too(of course).
Thought Warren woulda been a good pickup to replace Farmar and/or Brown, but Ebanks is another solid, hopefully develops into a Matt Barnes like defender and if Caracter sticks and doesn’t f up, he’ll be the steal of the draft. Difference between him and Cousins is about 2 inches and LA grabbed him cheap.
As for the backup point situation, Randle and Collins didn’t even get drafted….Get those dudes into summer league as soon as possible. Shoot, give John Scheyer a shot, whatever. Samardo Samuels. List goes on. Somebody gonna pull a Wes Matthews…
what up with Kevin Pritchard getting fired and no smack mention?…I hope Dan Gilbert’s flying his ass over to Rose City to get dude, you know, just in case we have to rebuild our ship around Varjao and Little Willy….I’m out like the Cavs draft day performance….
I say Sheyer or Randle break out this year….
@ K Diz – haha yes you’re right. The Caps are pretty sick, but I like the Wizards chances with Wall for the next few years!
LOVED the Bradley pick. I wanted to gauge my own eyes out when they took Harangody over Stanley Robinson (we need a big athlete off the bench) and Derek Caracter (tell me he can’t be another Leon Powe type.) Don’t people remember the tournament? Token White Guy is not a real position!!!
Al-Farouq Aminu looks EXACTLY like Eric Sermon!
@1
Washington didn’t pick Seraphin. They paid 12 mil for him. Gotta love the Wizards.
^^ math wrong. 9 mil.
is it me or did aminu look like a big ass jazzy jeff with those glasses on….
The spurs might have something now that they have a good shooting guard….
Thunder might actually have a complete team with most or all young players: westbrook, thabo, durant, green aldrich, maynor, harden and ibaka
Why Seraphin ? He’s got a geat body and good work ethic. But he really needs time to develop. At the moment, he’s too small at center and plays too close to the basket to play the PF position.
ATTN ALL,
i didnt see much of the draft last night.
what other notables did NOT get drafted?
did any team pick up scottie reynolds (villanova) or tyler smith (tenn) or even jerome dyson (uconn)?
maybe sherron collins can make a summer league squad and get on a team as a rookie FA. i feel for homeboy. but ya gotta come out when your stock is high.
can he be the new/next ty lawson?
Leonsis is a smart man…He knows Gil is not going to play 2nd fiddle to John Wall. So when the Knick don’t get Lebron (they won’t) He can dangle Arenas in front of them so that NYC fans don’t kill Walsh & D’antoni…
Brilliant!
@Arno – dude’s 6’10”, 260. That’s not too small for anything. It’s his skill level that needs to fill out.
Luis has found a good fit other than the Spurs perhaps with the Rockets and more so than drafting a forward they really should have went the way of a back-up center. Everyone knows and figures that Yao is not going to make a full season and even if he does for less on him you they could have drafted one of the young dudes. Hassan was theirs for the taking and Yao could have worked with him offensively.
Instead the Rockets drafted P.P. and hopefully (from Eminem) it won’t be a case of R.Kelly “Urine” ….trouble!
gotta say too, the Blazers firing Pritchard is one of the dumbest things I’ve EVER seen. He transitioned them from the JailBlazers era to this one. He traded Tyrus Thomas for LaMarcus Aldridge. He traded Randy Foye for Brandon Roye. He traded a pile of garbage (Joey Dorsey, Darrell Arthur, and some Turkish guy) for Nicolas Batum. He drafted Martell Webster #6 when the thinking was that the best HS player in that draft – who also played the same position as Webster – was Gerald Green. Sure, he swung and missed on Oden (as just about every other GM in the league would have btw) but if you flip the script and reverse every move he made, a team of the guys he woulda had along w/ Durant is not as good as what he put together. Any team that doesn’t have a top 10 GM should be throwing their guy out the window to get a chance at him.
Greivis Vasquez was picked 28th…not 29th…cmon mane
Yes sir baby. My Heat got a back-up center big enough to come off the bench and bang in the post at 6’11 295. I wanted Whiteside or Alabi but Whiteside only weighs 225 and Bynum is 285 and thats a 60 pound differnece so he would have knocked him back easily and bully him down low. Alabi is 250 but thats still a 35 pound difference and he not offensively skilled at all plus we still have Superman Howard in the east. Now all we need to do is sign hopefully Brandon Haywood as our starting center. I guess we are not resigning Haslem but we got a defenseive presense and monster with Varnardo even though he needs to hit the weight room and gain about 15 pounds of muscle. Cant believe we got big shot Mr.Butler who was suppose to be a 1st round pick before the injury. What a steal and that must means Dorrell is not coming back. We have our bench intact with the 5,4,3, and 1 position. Raja Bell already saids he wants to sign with the Heat and play for his Hometown so there goes our back-up 2 to Wade. Send Beasley packing and lets make history baby. Chicago is making me very nervous though and i bet the Clips will be the next stupid franchise to help them out and think L.Deng is that coveted Franchise player that can get them over the top. No wonder y these teams always stay down…
wasn’t feeling those split logo hats.
especially didn’t like the GRIZ-LIES
What’s up with the Wiz having Wall, Arenas, and Kirk on the same team? What is that franchise doing?
And the Kings? Cousins, Dalembert, Whiteside, Landry, Hawes, and Jason Thompson?
Let’s hope these two teams know what they are doing and have plans to move some of these players.
@ isotope – stockpiling players at similar positions must be the thing nowadays.
Who would have thought David Kahn would turn out to be a trendsetter of sorts?
Not like it’s been proven successful or anything but I’m as baffled as you are…