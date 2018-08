During the first half of Game 1, Dwyane Wade lit up the Spurs for 13 points which, amazingly, is the most points he’s put up in a half all postseason. He looked especially spry early in the game, and he scored the night’s first points with this monster two-handed dunk on the semi-break.

