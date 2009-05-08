The Forgotten Badass

The e-mails started early yesterday morning, and unfortunately I was asleep through most of the exchange. (Occupational hazard of living on the West Coast.) If I’d been awake, I wouldn’t have gotten a headache from Dime’s Top 25 Motherf*ckers of All-Time.
The original list we debated had more than SIXTY names on it for consideration. Darrell Armstrong was on it. Kenny Smith was there. Clarence Weatherspoon’s name popped up. Yeah, the same ‘Spoon who I saw at ’08 All-Star in New Orleans looking like he just ate all the cowboys from the Mini Sirloin Burgers commercial. While I threw in my two cents — lobbying for Allen Iverson and Oscar Robertson — there was one name I intentionally didn’t mention, waiting to see if somebody would step up and mention it first, then to see if we would actually make a definitive list of all-time ice-cold ballplayers and yet completely ignore maybe the coldest.
Where the F*CK is Tim Duncan?
The most successful player of the post-Jordan era isn’t a motherf*cker? The best NBA player of the last decade — his only real competitors are Shaq and Kobe — doesn’t crack the list over Terry Cummings?
Tim Duncan is a Top-5 MF’er. Judging by Andrew Katz’s first article on the topic, he absolutely has to be:
This mentality has nothing to do with trying to hurt anyone else — it’s simply a matter of exacting your will on the opposition. A motherf*cker’s ultimate goal isn’t just to block a shot into the third row or steal the ball from someone in the backcourt. It’s to live in your man’s head.
That’s not Duncan? If screaming and taunting and generally being out-loud with your passion for the game aren’t requirements for MF status, you can’t deny that Duncan’s entire career has been him exacting his will on opponents, destroying them and living in their head. Doing it in that cold, robotic, quiet storm fashion shouldn’t be a knock on him. After all, Bill Russell is high on the MF list. John Stockton is there. Even David Robinson was on the original list of candidates.
Championship-clinching Game Six of the ’03 Finals: Duncan put up 21 points, 20 boards, 10 assists and eight blocks, while his counterpart Kenyon Martin goes 3-for-23. That’s a Motherf*cker Game if there ever was one. That same year, in the conference semis-clinching win over the Lakers (ending their hopes of a four-peat), Duncan drops 37 points and 16 boards and had Kobe and Derek Fisher literally crying on the bench at the end. That’s a MF’er Game. And if those are too far back in history for you, let’s go to 2008, Game One of the Spurs/Suns series: 40 points, 15 boards, five dimes, three blocks, and Duncan hits a three to force the second overtime. Or let’s go to the 2009 regular-season finale, when the Spurs needed a win over the Hornets to clinch a division title and homecourt in the first round: Duncan goes for 20 points, 19 boards and six assists, but more importantly, he DOMINATES the entire overtime period. Read about it here. Vintage MF’er performance.
The leader of every sports dynasty and quasi-dynasty — Jordan, Russell, Montana, Mean Joe, even Laettner at Duke — has to be an ultimate badass, an indisputable MF’er. Duncan is the leader of San Antonio’s four-championship run, and while guys like Bruce Bowen and Stephen Jackson were along for the ride as invaluable badasses along the way, Duncan was always the Alpha Motherf*cker.
Ask yourself this: Who has ever punked Tim Duncan? You don’t see him getting Godfather-slapped by David West, or two-pieced by Chris Childs, or busted in the chest by Anthony Peeler. It’s not because Duncan doesn’t make opponents want to go after him — think of how frustrated guys like Shaq, Amar’e and Dampier get when they’re eating TD’s mind-numbing dose of J’s and post moves — it’s just that nobody bucks up on him. Are they scared of Duncan? Not necessarily. But every guy knows the risk factor in challenging the token loudmouth sh*t-talker versus that quiet cat with the icy glare and a calm demeanor amongst chaos. If you’re smart, one of them should put a little more uncertainty in your heart than the other.
Some of the MF’ers discussed over the last few days have that aforementioned Floyd Mayweather way about them, beating you up while telling you all about it. But Tim Duncan has that Bruce Lee swagger. And I wouldn’t wanna test that motherf*cker, either.
AMEN.
Arguably the GREATEST POWER FORWARD WHO EVER LIVED has to be mentioned. We’ll chop it up as honest oversight…
yup… TD sure is a MF… ei,dime… Dino Radja was a MF… at least he was when i played the C’s back in NBA Jam 95…
Yea, Big Fundamentals poker stare is legendary which means that kid is unpredictable….just like his game. He has crazy post moves…then he has his backboard shot u kno he’s gonna shoot, but can’t stop. Its bread and butter cuz
well written!
duncan just deserves every accolade there is. even bein’ a bona fide MF
Yeah, this is very well written. Nice topic too. STill…I don’t know why Shaq isn’t on the list. M.F.ers STILL don’t like Shaq. Doesn’t that make him one of the top M.F.ers out there??
hold on love the article. But I remember KG going upside his head during his Minnesota days and Generally trying to whoop him on a couple of occasions.
+ a very big 1
Real shit AB.And Ive even seen him scream at the top of his lungs on occasion.He is a top 5 motherfucker.@soulonice-Dog I think we can throw the arguably part out.
no argument here. TD is the man. He’s the anti-Garnett. He plays big in big games whereas Garnett shrinks away so small…big tough guy, yeah
The Coldest Motherf*cker in the NBA. gotta love how you mentioned Kobe and Fisher crying in 2003. Sheeeeeeiiiit… Hilarious! I remember that. A screencap of that moment was my desktop wallpaper for a while.
So let me ask what is about these young cats say early 20’s who say LBJ is on the top 10 all time but leave out Duncan? Or that they would take LBJ over Duncan all things being equal? As written TD is a bad ass and the best player post Jordan, but for some strange reason, nope they say LBJ. Please explain, is it because they figure he’s the same age, or the just like the flashyness?
not arguably the greatest PF of all time, the IS the greatest PF of all time.
nobody is even close. i mean really, who could you name who can be even in the same discussion?
Definite top 10 player of all time.
@Haterade-I never heard anybody say Lebron over Duncan in all time status right now.Who ever said that on here because I woulda bashed them?That be yall delusional Kobe fans who mistakes everytime somebody saying Lebron is great for fuck bum ass Kobe or somebody saying Kobe shoot to much sometimes for Kobe is a fucking bum.That be yall.As far as status Tim got Bron right now.But if u think Tim right NOW is better than Bron right NOW u should have to explain that.Because Duncan is a past his prime legend that is on the way down while bron is a 24 year old youngbuck who wont reach his prime until 2 years into the future.(prime years usually from 26-32)And got the MVP.So that is why they say Bron is a better player NOW.But as far as top 10 status.Its potential.His potential is best ever.And whoever says hes top 10 now lets that crazy potential we never seen in a person for basketball before hype them up enough to say it now.Basically he puts confidence in motherfuckers like I know this dude about to win 7 chips so Ima call him the greatest now.They all though ALI was a ass for saying he was the greatest in his early 20’s to.When u know u know.
I wanna have T-Mac considered for when he got fouled on a jumper by Bobby Jackson then shot the ball into his face clearly on purpose…Thats Ulitmate disrespect!!!
Timmys Bank Shots Legendary.
Well by the criteria given you guys need to completely revise the list. This conversation was started by the idea that Andrew Bynum needed to become an MFer if that is the case there is no way that he compares with Tim Duncan. I think this whole list should be revised…if you’re talking about cold blooded winners that’s one thing…but if you’re talking about guys with reps as enforcers and bruisers that’s something completely different. MJ, Kobe, Shaq, Duncan these are cold blooded winners. Oakley, Mason, Rodman, Bowen are MFers.
@karizmatic-hey remember that sesame street skit dog.The one of these things dont belong here skits.Yeah.
Get off Tim’s jock…he is overrated
I forget about Duncan and should be in the top 5. Even though I don’t like him like out posters said Shaq should be on the list. He have 4 championship, talk trash, and in his prime backed it up.
The other player you left off the list is Hakeem. Hakeem was serving team left and right and won 2 championship when the GOAT was out playing baseball. In his prime he was averging about 27pts 11reb and 3 blocks per game. He was both a great defensive and offensive player. It is no doubt that Hakeem should be on the list.
lol. Well there are some cold blooded winners that are also MFers…I think Shaq and Barkley might fall in this category or is Barkley really just a glorified MFer?
I love how you intentionally didn’t mention his name to see if anyone would notice haha.
@18 see the list is getting confused…there are winners and there are MFers. The MFers help the winners do their thing. lol. Andrew Bynum needs to be an MFer so Kobe can be a winner. lol.
When you look at it, Hakeem and Tim are not MFers, they are GENTLEMEN.
Still Larry Johnson has to be on the list somewhere!
Yes Tim is also most def. on the list!
@ Doc, the kids and the coach I work with and a lot of cats I know at the ages of early twenties to Late teens say that they would take LBJ “all things being equal”. Meaning that if they could start a franchise with one player, it would be LBJ.
Personally, I think they are crazy… LBJ as amazing as he is and has the potential to be, you cannot win without a dominating big, unless you are MJ. TD gives you the ultimate performer in his prime and he is clutch.
But then again they also try to argue that DWade is better than KObe, I just think they are haters to be honest with you. They’re argument is based on DWade winning a chip. I try to explain to them that he too had Shaq, and really if greatness is based strictly on chips then Bill Russell would be the GOAT!
Agreed Dime
Tim Duncan tells Chris Paul to “calm the F**k down”
t-mac’s ball throwing move isn’t being a mofoer it’s about being a little bitch.
similar to when carmelo throws a punch and then backpeddles 50 feet
I was wondering why Timmy D wasn’t listed. When you see and hear a guy talk shit about his game, you just want to step up and knock the shit outta them. You almost never jack with a guy who doesn’t say a word. You don’t know what they’ll do. In Tim’s case, he’s been putting shit talkers to wayside and handling his business. Calm, collected, and ice cold.
It’s because he has those long ass creepy fingernails. I can’t find the picture of them though.
No Timmy….no Hakeem…..no list. We voidin it. DIME needs a re-do
@ # 17
lmmfao
holy shit that HAS to be a joke!
AB best article i have seen you right in a long time
Also to show Larry Johnson was A MUTHAF%CKA
[www.youtube.com]
Nice article AB. Quick question, though – something I’ve been wondering for a while: How do you type and juggle Tim Duncan’s nuts at the same time?
TD is definitely a MFer
So is Shaq Daddy
So is John Starks
As was Tim Hardaway
Spreewell
Nique vs any taker, he held his against Bird, Mike, Magic, dude was a crazy motherfucker
Kemp was a motherfucker, emphasis WAS a …
AGREED.
Who punks Duncan? Bron dunked on him in a pretty humiliating way. Carter dunked by him. But true enough. Duncan is the man.
doc u r right u take bron because of age right now but both of them in the same draft timmy goes one imo.
I can understand the wade kobe argument wade was the best player when he had shaq kobe wasnt hell wade beat the same pistons that beat kobe in the finals and wade didnt have that dominant shaq.
Best timmy moment ( making kobe cry is second) in a first quarter vs minny kg got in duncans face timmy didnt say shit and ended that first quarter with 18 and 10 on kg. Start of second quarter got garnett ejected. Kg screaming at small guards shit didnt work on td.
Dagomar everyone gets dunked on. Why dont we mention the times timmy swatted the shit out of kobe or the end result of the finals vs bron what was it??
Moderator stop trippin and post it now!
@ #33 & #35 — Lebron got Duncan in a regular season game at the start of the 06-07 season, and when the teams met in the Finals in 2007, there was much buzz about that dunk and the fact that Lebron kept a picture in his locker.
Duncan’s response? Authoritatively sending one back on Lebron in the 1st quarter of Game 1 of the Finals.
Tim Duncan isn’t demonstrative, but he is spectacularly methodical and extremely cold-blooded.
@ Doc
Oh trust, if someone says Duncan is the best PF who ever lived, I’ll be the last to argue with ’em. It’s just that you’ll also see some people say Malone, Sir Charles, or someone of that caliber, too. I’m witcha, 100%.
Charles Oakley and Anthony Mason were MoFos too.
First rule of being a badass, if you have to tell people you are a badass or get a tattoo saying you are a badass (K-Mart), you are not a badass.
soul
i think those top are a bit overrated top 5 of course pf but you can still be overrated i think bob pettit is the second best.
5 mchale
4 malone
3 charles even if all he talks about is bullshit
2 pettit
1 duncan
Great article, Austin.
‘Ask yourself this: Who has ever punked Tim Duncan?’
Didn’t KG bitch-slapped Duncan back then. I’m sure you remember that.
But I kinda agree with this article.
Duncan is a no-nonsense motherfucker that is so good at what he does, he doesn’t have to scream like a bitch to show that he is badass.
To illustrate an example:
Scenario A: Eddie House
With his team down by 20, Eddie House shoots a 3 in garbage time. Eddie House taunts the bench of the opposing team and celebrates like he won the MVP.
Scenario B: Tim Duncan:
Tim Duncan averages 25 and 10 in the FINALS and won the championship, and almost got a fucking quadruple double in the final game. Tim Duncan acts like it’s just another day in the office, that he was only doing what he was paid to do.
If that was Eddie House, he would have popped a vein and his head would have exploded.
PS: Fuck Eddie House.
that dude is the ultimate motherfucker. he uses his Pscyh degree to play psy wars against his opponents
“But I remember KG going upside his head during his Minnesota days and Generally trying to whoop him on a couple of occasions.”
“Didn’t KG bitch-slapped Duncan back then. I’m sure you remember that.”
And what happened after KG got in his face? Duncan kicked him out of the playoffs in the first round. Again.
Artest on Duncan:
I remember one time Kevin Garnett was mushing him, and shoving him in the face; and Tim Duncan didn’t do anything, he didn’t react. He just kicked Kevin Garnett’s ass, and won the damn championship. You know what I’m sayin’? That’s gangsta. Everybody can show emotion, dunk on somebody, scream and be real cocky; but Tim Duncan is a … he’s a pimp.
Oden / Monty Williams on Duncan:
Everyone’s been telling me that as a big man, no matter how much I prepare myself, you learn your toughest lesson when you go down to San Antonio. The other day [former NBA player and Blazers assistant coach] Monty Williams pulled me aside and told me: “That guy down there” — meaning Tim Duncan — “has had surgery on his left knee. He can only jump about this high [holds his fingers about an inch apart]. He won’t say a word to you, and he will Bust. Your. A–.”
really kg smacked td??? i assume you arent talking about winning anything vs duncan because he always destroys garnett. so you must mean the time kg flicked duncans head from behind in a incident that was started by joe smith trying to foul the admiral. yeah thats as manly as the melo slap and backtracking. you did forget that when kg tried to grab the admiral robinson tossed kg aside like he was a piece of shit and garnett didnt try to do shit to robinson.
the vid
