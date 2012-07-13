The (FREE) Converse D.C. Block Party is Today!

The World Basketball Festival has officially taken over Washington, D.C. Nike and USA Basketball have brought the 2012 Men’s and Women’s National Teams to D.C. for a four-day celebration of the performance and culture of the game.

WBF features the Nike family of brands – Converse, the Jordan Brand, and Nike Basketball â€“ as well as elite youth players from around the world.

The piece of WBF that we’re most looking forward to is the Converse Block Party that goes off today. We will be at Banneker Community Center (2500 Georgia Avenue NW) all day today for a celebration of basketball, art and music.

There are two full courts that have been refurbished for the event (and for the community to use hopefully for many years after), as well as food catered by local vendors and tons of activities and giveaways for attendees. To top it all off, partygoers will be treated to live performances from our friend (and teammate) Stalley, followed by a closing set from The-Dream.

The best part is that the whole thing is FREE. Free entry, free food, free takeaways, and a free concert. Not a bad way to spend a Saturday, right?

The Converse D.C. Block Party goes from noon to 5 p.m. Come through if you’re in town…

