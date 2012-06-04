The Full Story Of How The Mavericks’ Title Rings Were Made

This is what you play for. When LeBron’s shortcomings come back into vogue every playoff season, it’s always because of his lack of rings. Not trophies, rings â€” the things that make everyone gawk at the iconic, “six-ring” photo of Michael Jordan. Well back in January we got a preview of how the Dallas Mavericks’ 2011 NBA championship rings were made. Now, we get to see the whole story behind how these rings the size of rocks came to be.

Jason Kidd and Dirk Nowitzki were heavily involved in the design with the Jostens jewlers, says the company’s master jeweler in the video. Kidd didn’t want an overpowering ring, he says, while owner Mark Cuban had this direction: “give the players what they want.”

Jostens says it was the most complex ring they’ve ever done (though I doubt it was more complex than the relationship between Lamar Odom and Dallas this year), starting with 31 custom-cut stones to make a perfect circle on the ring’s face and represent the franchise’s 31 years in Dallas. Unless you’re a relative or bud of one of the 2011 Mavericks, chances are you haven’t seen these rings up close. Check out the video to see all the details behind it.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think of the rings?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.