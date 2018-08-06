The Game Got In A Fight With His Teammate At The Drew League Playoffs

Instagram/_Terelle_

The Drew League in Los Angeles is the most competitive pro-am basketball league in the country, with a rich history and enough cache to bring out some of the biggest stars from entertainment and the NBA to drop in and play.

DeMar DeRozan, James Harden, Nick Young, Andre Drummond, and many other NBA stars pop up at The Drew regularly to put on a show and get some competitive reps in the offseason against the best amateur competition out there. The Game is among those that plays in The Drew every year, and the Compton rapper has some impressive skills on the court.

He also takes his hoops very seriously and isn’t afraid to mix it up, with the opposition or, apparently, his teammates. On Sunday, Game’s squad Birdie’s Revenge took on Redemption in quarterfinals action and at one point, things boiled over in an on-court argument between Game and Jarion Henry, resulting in a hard punch from Game landing and Henry squaring up and the two throwing haymakers before it could get broken up.