The Game Gets Banged On

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Game is no stranger to basketball. From name dropping Kobe and the Lakers in damn near every song, to making Baron Davis the godfather of his son, it’s safe to say The Game has some…game. However, a video surfaced over the past weekend of Mr. Jayceon Taylor getting dunked on in an ABA game on December 20th. In case you didn’t know, game plays for the Los Angeles Slam and got dunked on when trying to block by San Diego Surf member “Sonny” Alston Smith III. The footage isn’t great, but you can see someone trying to go up to block a dunk and someone else getting dunked on. Game is the latter of the two.

When the footage hit the net, Game went on a Twitter frenzy to ensure everyone that although while he did get dunked on, he can still ball. Game, being the gangsta that he is, made sure that every tweet was entirely NSFDM.com (Not Safe For DimeMag.com). However, Game’s tweets did catch the eye of fellow rapper and balllllllllller Jim Jones and over an exchange of tweets, it looks like the two are in the works of setting up an East vs. West ball tournament.

Game suggested the courts at Venice Beach for his home turf, while Harlem native Jim Jones naturally opted for Rucker Park. Being the Certified Gangstas that they are, a wager has already been put on the matchup. But don’t worry kids, it’s for charity.

Source: TMZ.com