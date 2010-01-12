The Game Gets Banged On

The Game is no stranger to basketball. From name dropping Kobe and the Lakers in damn near every song, to making Baron Davis the godfather of his son, it’s safe to say The Game has some…game. However, a video surfaced over the past weekend of Mr. Jayceon Taylor getting dunked on in an ABA game on December 20th. In case you didn’t know, game plays for the Los Angeles Slam and got dunked on when trying to block by San Diego Surf member “Sonny” Alston Smith III. The footage isn’t great, but you can see someone trying to go up to block a dunk and someone else getting dunked on. Game is the latter of the two.
When the footage hit the net, Game went on a Twitter frenzy to ensure everyone that although while he did get dunked on, he can still ball. Game, being the gangsta that he is, made sure that every tweet was entirely NSFDM.com (Not Safe For DimeMag.com). However, Game’s tweets did catch the eye of fellow rapper and balllllllllller Jim Jones and over an exchange of tweets, it looks like the two are in the works of setting up an East vs. West ball tournament.
Game suggested the courts at Venice Beach for his home turf, while Harlem native Jim Jones naturally opted for Rucker Park. Being the Certified Gangstas that they are, a wager has already been put on the matchup. But don’t worry kids, it’s for charity.
If you ain’t getting dunked on, you’re not playing defense…
Everyone who
1. has played basketball
2. with legitimate basketball players and
3. plays defense
has been dunked on.
Sorry 1 and 2 I can’t agree. First off a lot of guards don’t get dunked on cause they are out on the perimeter much of the time. 2. Whether you are legit or not it’s not so much you ain’t playing d if you haven’t been dunked on you just are perhaps a smarter player to know when to move yo $ss out the way.
I almost got dunked on once but I undercut the crap out of dude before I let that happen. Again it ain’t a lack of defense, many dudes just won’t stand for it and foul you first (me) and others will get out the way.
Granted if you are getting dunked on challenging a shot then props to you for being brave. I’m just saying lets not make it like dudes who are smarter to get out the way are playing piss poor d.
game had a schlorshi to ball at ucla so he know what he doing haha but i agree with poppi gee
Undercutting someone is a bitch move, Poppi Gee. There’s no need to hurt someone just to save your ego.
Yeah the last time I saw someone try to undercut somebody else he got his jaw swole in front of everyone.
Not that I endorse fighting or any type of violence but undercutting is one of those things that warrants an ass whooping. That’s up there with spitting on someone. You do that, then you’ve brought what happens next on yourself…
Whatever lol I just wasn’t trying to lie to dudes on here. I am just saying I did it whether you consider it a b*tch move or not lol. Now it ain’t like I seek to undercut every dude coming down the lane.
This guy was to close to making this dunk though and I was mad and my jaw is fine lol. Thank goodness dude landed where he was fine and he got up and was like don’t undercut me again and I was like well don’t try to dunk on me again (which he didn’t). I was way younger then though (Not to mention I was mad cause my squad was losing too).
I don’t condone it and what I did was wrong, and I don’t advise dude’s to try it. For me at the time it was a quick decision. Would I do it again with what I know now, naw, would I stand there and get dunked on though…Naw to that too lol.
@#2 i can honestly say i have never been “dunked on” per se, and ive played against some pretty good people who dunk, (including casto from WSU) but ive been beat off the dribble and my guy has dunked, ive tried to help weakside, ball got passed back and had my guy dunk, but its bound to happen though. haha. but i guess i dont play with a ton of professional atheletes that are constantly dunkin in games though. haha. but i agree, if it hasnt happened yet, its bound to happen sometime, at least he wasnt playing crappy d and just got rose over, he went up to contest the shot.
I looked at the video twice and I still cant tell if its him. Ive never been dunked on. If you cant get a good angle on the block attempt, just move out the way and try and save face
poppi gee:
see post 2, number 2 (and prolly 3 as well). that’s y u ain’t been dunked on,
Nah lol I’m just smarter than the poor soul his is dumb enough to stand there and get dunked on and then he and others try to make it sound better or make that dunked on person feel better by calling it playing d.
Correct me if I am wrong, if a person is “dunked on” then that means they made the shot right? So where is D being played when not only is the person hitting the shot but humiliating that great D player in the process.
He made it harder to hit the shot right? Degree of difficulty? Yeaaaa oookay meanwhile I’ll continue to laugh at your demise.
@11 see the video (or better yet the pic) to see what you look like getting dunked on.
Yeah um…I’m pretty sure neither the Game, NOR Jim Jones can ball. Goodbye.
Who cares about the game, what ever happened to the “The Professor”?