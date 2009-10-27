The Gangs of NBA Fantasyland

As we anticipate the commencement of the brand spanking new 2009-10 NBA season, let’s take a look at a handful of fantasy “gangs.” To be more specific, let’s give fun names to certain groups of players who have similar attributes — for fantasy purposes, of course. Hopefully, this post will do two things: offer you some helpful glimpses into what you should expect from these players heading into the regular season, and present you with an amusing read to help you rediscover your smile (especially if you drafted Blake Griffin) and regular breathing patterns amid all the tense eagerness for tonight.

THE ALL-GLASS JOE CREW

Fragile players who are likely to frustrate you with unannounced DNPs. High risk, high reward, high stress.

PG: Baron Davis (PG â€“ Clippers)

SG: Michael Redd (SG/SF â€“ Bucks)

SF: Caron Butler (SG/SF â€“ Wizards)

PF: Marcus Camby (PF/C â€“ Clippers)

C: Nene Hilario (PF/C â€“ Nuggets)

Bench: Greg Oden, Tyson Chandler, Emeka Okafor, Kevin Martin, Corey Maggette, Gilbert Arenas, Kenyon Martin, Blake Griffin

THE RIP VAN WINKLES

Shh … these are deep sleepers who might never wake up, but if they do they could be worth something to you. Don’t sleep on these guys just yet.

PG: Beno Udrih (PG â€“ Kings)

SG: Marquis Daniels (SG/SF â€“ Celtics)

SF: Terrence Williams (SG/SF/PF â€“ Nets)

PF: Craig Smith (PF/C â€“ Clippers)

C: David Andersen (SF/PF/C â€“ Rockets)

Bench: Ty Lawson, Shaun Livingston, J.J. Hickson, Derrick Brown, Nazr Mohammed, DeAndre Jordan

RAPUNZEL’S PUNKS

They could be letting down a lot more than their hair. These players might have had good value in recent seasons, but don’t lean too heavily on them this year.

PG: Mike Bibby (PG â€“ Hawks)

SG: Mike Miller (SG/SF â€“ Wizards)

SF: Peja Stojakovic (SG/SF â€“ Hornets)

PF: Corey Maggette (SF/PF â€“ Warriors)

C: Zydrunas Ilgauskas (C â€“ Cavaliers)

Bench: Ron Artest, Tyson Chandler, Richard Hamilton, Tracy McGrady, Jermaine O’Neal, Allen Iverson

SHAKESPEAREAN SCHEISTERS

They’ll bring drama to their teams, and possibly yours. Baggage and attitudes are the names of the games here. Real-life issues can also become fantasy concerns for these players.

PG: Delonte West (PG/SG â€“ Cavaliers)

SG: J.R. Smith (SG/SF â€“ Nuggets)

SF: Michael Beasley (SF/PF â€“ Heat)

PF: Josh Smith (SF/PF â€“ Hawks)

C: Eddy Curry (C â€“ Knicks)

Bench: Darko Milicic, Kwame Brown, Allen Iverson, Ricky Davis, Zach Randolph

BUBBLE BOYS

Their stocks have risen quite high since the beginning of summer, but for some a correction might be in the cards. Be soberly optimistic in your assessments of these tempting players.

PG: Louis Williams (PG/SG â€“ Sixers)

SG: Wilson Chandler (SG/SF â€“ Knicks)

SF: Shawn Marion (SF/PF â€“ Mavericks)

PF: Elton Brand (PF/C â€“ Sixers)

C: Roy Hibbert (C â€“ Pacers)

Bench: Al Jefferson, Yi Jianlian, Kevin Durant, Greg Oden, Gilbert Arenas, Andrea Bargnani, Anthony Randolph, Channing Frye

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.