The Great Weight Debate

This season, several players came into camp with their bodies reshaped. Chris Bosh and Rajon Rondo both got jacked over the summer – each adding 15-20 pounds of mass to their once skinny frames. Other guys like Caron Butler, Quentin Richardson and Tim Duncan all dropped weight to increase efficiency and reduce the risk of injuries. The question is whether these body transformations actually translate into better performances on the court.

Obviously players need to be in shape. There are players like Anthony Randolph and Brandon Jennings that will need to put on more mass and there are guys like Shaq that could sometimes drop a few pounds. But is completely reshaping your body necessary?

There’s a reason why the NBA doesn’t have a steroid problem and why people don’t come in looking like body builders. Basketball is a skill and finesse game. Guys like Allen Iverson, Reggie Miller and Dikembe Mutombo have made it their entire careers without seeing a weight room. John Stockton’s weight stayed at 175 pounds nearly his entire career and I couldn’t imagine him playing the same with even 10 extra pounds on his frame.

So far in the season, most the players who have reshaped their figures have arguably played better. Bosh has been in beast mode this season averaging 28.5 ppg and 11.8 rpg – which is an upgrade from last season’s stats of 22.7 points and 10 rebounds. Rondo’s new muscles have not hurt the mechanics of his jump shot, if anything it’s helped as he is shooting 59.4 percent over 50 percent last year.

“With Rajon and Chris, they needed at their age to put on muscle,” says Mike Procopio, Director of Basketball Skills Development at Attack Athletics. “Both those guys were very skinny for their size and position. They did a good job with their bodies over the offseason especially Chris playing a very physical position.”

Sometimes the extra mass can affect a players’ quickness and even their basketball skills. I remember when Jim Jackson got to the Sixers years back and he had gotten so muscular that he didn’t move and play as fluidly as he did in Dallas. Procopio stresses that as long as a player maintains his shooting and basketball routine while he is trying to add muscle then his game won’t suffer.

There comes a point in a lot of skinny players’ careers where they feel they need to put on weight to absorb the beating their bodies take. When players get older and can’t rely on their dunking and athleticism as much, they reshape their bodies. We saw it when Jordan in the late ’80s, when he hit the weight room hard to combat the physical abuse he was getting from the Pistons and Knicks. We saw T-Mac do it as well when he got to Orlando and Stephon Marbury when he was a Net. Even Stephen Curry is looking more stacked since his Davidson days. Jennings might be killing it now, but some people think he will hit the rookie wall early because he is so thin.

On the flip side, many players feel they have to drop weight to prolong their careers. Richardson shed over 25 pounds in the offseason and has improved in every statistical category. Both Duncan and Butler have rebounded the ball a lot better since they each dropped 10-15 pounds since last year. Duncan had also stressed that losing weight was going to save his knees. Procopio agrees it will.

“Guys like Tim and Quentin are at that age where they don’t want to carry that extra weight,” Procopio says. “The more you can lose, obviously, there’s less stress on the knees and joints.”

