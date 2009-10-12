The Grizzlies Are Counting Marcus Williams’ Calories

Earlier this month, we told you how the Kings paid Sean May $100 large just to make a certain weight. Sacramento aren’t the only team keeping a close eye on a players’ waist line. The Grizzlies are doing newly acquired guard, Marcus Williams, like a boxer and requiring him to keep his weight at 207 pounds and body fat at 10 percent throughout the season. In the past, the former first round pick has developed a reputation for being lazy and out of shape, so the Grizzlies are making sure that’s not the case this time around. Williams told the Commercial Appeal that making weight isn’t about avoiding penalties, it’s about proving himself.

“The penalties aren’t harsh,” Williams said. “I don’t want them to think ‘Well, he’s not taking his career seriously. He’s not taking basketball seriously.’ Because I am.”

Source: The Commercial Appeal