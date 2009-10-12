The Grizzlies Are Counting Marcus Williams’ Calories

Earlier this month, we told you how the Kings paid Sean May $100 large just to make a certain weight. Sacramento aren’t the only team keeping a close eye on a players’ waist line. The Grizzlies are doing newly acquired guard, Marcus Williams, like a boxer and requiring him to keep his weight at 207 pounds and body fat at 10 percent throughout the season. In the past, the former first round pick has developed a reputation for being lazy and out of shape, so the Grizzlies are making sure that’s not the case this time around. Williams told the Commercial Appeal that making weight isn’t about avoiding penalties, it’s about proving himself.
“The penalties aren’t harsh,” Williams said. “I don’t want them to think ‘Well, he’s not taking his career seriously. He’s not taking basketball seriously.’ Because I am.”
Source: The Commercial Appeal
Eddy Curry has a team of people counting his caloric intake.
..and they’re always behind
It’s not a good relfection on a guy’s motivation level when you’ve got to pay him to keep in shape.
Teams should never sign these kinds of unmotivated guys to long term deals…Right NY?
sean may lost 15 easy pounds when he moved out west… he didnt figure out that carl’s junior is the same thing as hardees
Like I said on the Sean May post, why cant owners and GM’s get straight to the point and incorporate incentives for team wins?
man thats a shame that bobcats gotta pay that much money for a man to loose weight.. the guy has to run up and down the court to make a living for god sake.. beside the fact that they are paying him millions to pay for their club now they are paying him to loose weight..WOW!!
Yet another story on Marcus Williams…
coming outta uconn, I thought he’d at least be a starter by now.
god i wish i could weigh 207 and only have 10% body fat.