The Grizzlies Are Too Nice

At the top of virtually every NBA news wire feed yesterday, there was some variation on this headline: “Marion-to-Dallas talks reach standstill.” If you clicked on that link, you’d read that Toronto and Dallas needed other teams to facilitate the trade given some complicated financial matters.
Enter the Memphis Grizzlies. They could have kept to themselves, making it increasingly difficult for the Matrix to end up in their conference. But noooo. Not on Chris Wallace‘s watch.
The Grizzlies got involved here to save about $4 million. In today’s economic climate, that’s nothing to sneeze at. They give up Greg Buckner and his $4 million deal this season, and take back Jerry Stackhouse. But they also receive a “substantial cash payment” to buy Stack out.
So Memphis takes a consolation payment of $4 million so that three other teams can get better. Wallace’s inner monologue: “We’re going to be a Lottery team again next year, so why not take a couple mil to make ourselves feel better about not selling any tickets?” What if they used Buckner’s $4 million expiring deal as a bargaining chip in a trade to improve? Maybe that could help build towards a playoff appearance down the road – and in the playoffs, teams earn about $1 million per game. 4 games, $1 million per game – does that math work out?
It must not. Bill Simmons’ Twitter feed sheds some light on Chris Wallace’s calculus.
sportsguy33: Seriously, how many NBA trades has Chris Wallace helped out as a 3rd party for no real reason? He’s like a money launderer.
sportsguy33: Hey Chris, would you like to help out 3 other teams that you’re competing against for no reason at all? You would! Thanks!”
sportsguy33: Chris Wallace calling his owner tonight: “The bad news? I helped 3 other teams get better. The good news? I made you $3500!”
Orlando didn’t really need to get involved in this trade either. They could’ve let Hedo walk to Toronto without helping Marion bolster the Mavs’ lineup. But their presence created a valuable trade exception, which they can use in future deals worth about $7 million. If Hedo is leaving them for another in-conference opponent, they might as well try to get something out of it.
The Grizzlies had no need to stick their heads into this deal. Their decision to do so affirms what was being said about the franchise during the weeks leading up to the draft, when Hasheem Thabeet supposedly said he didn’t want to go to Memphis because they don’t really pay anyone. Whether Thabeet said that or not is unimportant; that’s what everyone is thinking. It’s no secret to Memphis’ fan base, the rest of the League, and frankly the rest of the sports world that they’re in the business of staying afloat.
At some point, it’d be really nice to see Memphis switch gears and try to compete.
CW to the rescue
Sure the Grizzlies did not get better in this deal. Some of their direct opponents did, yeah but… Why would Memphis care?
You can either get better or not. The Grizzlies wouldn’t have been able to do that –they were not getting Matrix–, so why not save up some money by getting rid of a player that wouldn’t have brought you that much?
It totally makes sense on the business side of things. They still have some cap room to work with (AI?) and freeing up those 4 millions will only facilitate future moves.
Do not forget that Memphis just traded for Z-Bo –who they got for free, I mean for Darko via the corpse of Q-Rich– and his massive contract. Let’s just say the Grizzlies are going to partially pay him with Cuban’s money.
What’s so wrong with that?
They probably thought “ah what the hell we aren’t in with a chance this year, let’s take the free money!”
Makes you wonder why some owners don’t just sell up if they don’t really want to compete….
2010 mavs = serious contenders
Since when is it wrong to make money (or break even)? Last I checked they weren’t exploiting anyone in the process, so if the fan support isn’t there, than why not?
Kevin,
Agreed. But Greg Buckner’s $4 million deal isn’t just a burden on Memphis’ books. It could be a resource.
If they wanted to try to swing another trade to improve the team they march out on the floor, that contract could help them a lot.
Instead, they’re going to just take the $4 million, and watch other teams put out a better product.
I guess I understand if a team does something like this once or twice, but it’s a consistent pattern with Memphis. At what point do you try to use $4 million on a player instead of putting $4 million in your pocket?
– AK
This is the same team that allowed B.Griffin to win rookie of the year by taking that bum Randoplh now theyre trying to sign iverson on the cheap (5-7mill). Like Zach isnt bad enough you really dont want Rudy and OJ to sign any form of extension do they.
Thabeet shouldf be appy to be in the league
Raps get a mid-level exception out of this as well, which they will probably use to sign Carlos Delfino.
Chris Walalce “The real guy who should have hoisted up the Obrien Trophy.” Kobe should thank this guy for giving him Pau for his weaker little brother and a sneaker bar.
Its all a ploy to get the team to seattle
AK,
The Grizz cleared space on the salary cap (getting Buckner’s 2 years off for less than Stack’s 1 year), received a 2nd draft pick, and made Dallas pay them for it. But you think it’s bad because you think they should hold onto an expiring contract? Salary cap space is a better chip to play than expiring contract when trading with teams over the luxury tax threshold.
Take a look at look at the way Mark Cuban overpays free agents. (Shawn Bradley,Raef Lefrentz, Erick Dampier, Diop 2008, probably Gortat).
Add Matrix, 2008 to the list.
Also, you might want to ask Portland about how nice the Grizzlies were with the Darius Miles signing (he rights were just renounced today).