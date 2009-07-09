The Grizzlies Are Too Nice

At the top of virtually every NBA news wire feed yesterday, there was some variation on this headline: “Marion-to-Dallas talks reach standstill.” If you clicked on that link, you’d read that Toronto and Dallas needed other teams to facilitate the trade given some complicated financial matters.

Enter the Memphis Grizzlies. They could have kept to themselves, making it increasingly difficult for the Matrix to end up in their conference. But noooo. Not on Chris Wallace‘s watch.



The Grizzlies got involved here to save about $4 million. In today’s economic climate, that’s nothing to sneeze at. They give up Greg Buckner and his $4 million deal this season, and take back Jerry Stackhouse. But they also receive a “substantial cash payment” to buy Stack out.

So Memphis takes a consolation payment of $4 million so that three other teams can get better. Wallace’s inner monologue: “We’re going to be a Lottery team again next year, so why not take a couple mil to make ourselves feel better about not selling any tickets?” What if they used Buckner’s $4 million expiring deal as a bargaining chip in a trade to improve? Maybe that could help build towards a playoff appearance down the road – and in the playoffs, teams earn about $1 million per game. 4 games, $1 million per game – does that math work out?

It must not. Bill Simmons’ Twitter feed sheds some light on Chris Wallace’s calculus.

sportsguy33: Seriously, how many NBA trades has Chris Wallace helped out as a 3rd party for no real reason? He’s like a money launderer. sportsguy33: Hey Chris, would you like to help out 3 other teams that you’re competing against for no reason at all? You would! Thanks!” sportsguy33: Chris Wallace calling his owner tonight: “The bad news? I helped 3 other teams get better. The good news? I made you $3500!”

Orlando didn’t really need to get involved in this trade either. They could’ve let Hedo walk to Toronto without helping Marion bolster the Mavs’ lineup. But their presence created a valuable trade exception, which they can use in future deals worth about $7 million. If Hedo is leaving them for another in-conference opponent, they might as well try to get something out of it.

The Grizzlies had no need to stick their heads into this deal. Their decision to do so affirms what was being said about the franchise during the weeks leading up to the draft, when Hasheem Thabeet supposedly said he didn’t want to go to Memphis because they don’t really pay anyone. Whether Thabeet said that or not is unimportant; that’s what everyone is thinking. It’s no secret to Memphis’ fan base, the rest of the League, and frankly the rest of the sports world that they’re in the business of staying afloat.

At some point, it’d be really nice to see Memphis switch gears and try to compete.

Source: Sports Guy