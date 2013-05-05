The Grizzlies Use Instagram To Troll Blake Griffin & The Clippers

05.04.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

On the same night we saw the Boston fans chanting “Honey Nut Cheerios!” at Carmelo Anthony, the Grizzlies’ faithful came through with their own creative heckling. With Blake Griffin struggling because of an injured ankle, and Zach Randolph doing his best to turn him into a pretzel, the fans went all Hustle & Flow on Los Angeles with “Whoop that Clip!”

At one point in Memphis’ Game 6 win, Z-Bo even went for Griffin’s neck. Afterward, the team’s social media people took advantage, trolling Griffin and the Clippers on Instagram.

H/T USA Today Sports

