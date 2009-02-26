The Gym is Open in Atlanta

02.26.09 9 years ago
OG ATL

Converse’s Open Gym hits the 404 this weekend. Open Gym currently has programs in Philadelphia, Miami, and Chicago. Open Gym gives kids the opportunity to lace ’em up and shoot some hoops regardless of their skill level.

This session of Open Gym Atlanta will be held on the campus of Georgia Tech University at the Georgia Tech Campus Recreation Center this Saturday, February 28th. If you’re interesting in hoop’ be sure to come through! Information on this installment of Open Gym Atlanta is below..

Georgia Tech Campus Recreation Center
750 Ferst Drive
Atlanta, GA 30332

Sessions:
10am – 12pm Session 1, 12-14 years old
12pm – 2pm Session 2, 12-14 years old
2pm – 4pm Session 3, 15-17 years old
4pm – 6pm Session 4, 18 and over

For more information on Open Gym check out http://www.converse.com/opengym

high schoolPlayground

