The Gym is Open in Atlanta

Converse’s Open Gym hits the 404 this weekend. Open Gym currently has programs in Philadelphia, Miami, and Chicago. Open Gym gives kids the opportunity to lace ’em up and shoot some hoops regardless of their skill level.

This session of Open Gym Atlanta will be held on the campus of Georgia Tech University at the Georgia Tech Campus Recreation Center this Saturday, February 28th. If you’re interesting in hoop’ be sure to come through! Information on this installment of Open Gym Atlanta is below..

Georgia Tech Campus Recreation Center

750 Ferst Drive

Atlanta, GA 30332

Sessions:

10am – 12pm Session 1, 12-14 years old

12pm – 2pm Session 2, 12-14 years old

2pm – 4pm Session 3, 15-17 years old

4pm – 6pm Session 4, 18 and over

For more information on Open Gym check out http://www.converse.com/opengym