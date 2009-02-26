The Gym is Open in Chicago

While kids are ballin’ out this weekend in Atlanta, hoopers in the Windy City will be doing the same. Converse Open Gym will be going on in Chicago as well, so if you’re looking to play some ball come out.
As always, this session of Open Gym Chicago will be held at the basketball mega compound, The Attack Center. So Saturday, February 28th, if you’re down for a day of basketball be sure to come! Information on this installment of Open Gym Chicago is below..
Chicago Open Gym
Saturday February 28th
At the Attack Center
2641 West Harrison St.
Chicago, IL 60612
Sessions:
10am-12pm Session 1, Age 12-14
12pm-2pm Session 2, Age 12-14
2pm-4pm Session 3, Age 15-17
4pm-6pm Session 4, Age 15-17
For more information on Open Gym check out http://www.converse.com/opengym
I see the next Jahidi White and T-Mac in the pic.
..been a while since I lived in THE CHI, has it really gotten that bad? Those must be four of the most miserable faces I have seen this week.
They look like they would ratehr be anywhere but where they are.
Lol thats just their tough face
That Kid on the left is blatantly hiding some cake behind his back, look at that guilty ass face.
I thought the left kid was Sean May’s lil boy?