The Gym is Open in Chicago

02.26.09 9 years ago 5 Comments
OG in the Chi’

While kids are ballin’ out this weekend in Atlanta, hoopers in the Windy City will be doing the same. Converse Open Gym will be going on in Chicago as well, so if you’re looking to play some ball come out.

As always, this session of Open Gym Chicago will be held at the basketball mega compound, The Attack Center. So Saturday, February 28th, if you’re down for a day of basketball be sure to come! Information on this installment of Open Gym Chicago is below..


Chicago Open Gym
Saturday February 28th
At the Attack Center
2641 West Harrison St.
Chicago, IL 60612
Sessions:
10am-12pm Session 1, Age 12-14
12pm-2pm Session 2, Age 12-14
2pm-4pm Session 3, Age 15-17
4pm-6pm Session 4, Age 15-17

For more information on Open Gym check out http://www.converse.com/opengym

TAGShigh schoolPlayground

