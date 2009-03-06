The Gym is Open in Miami

This Saturday down in Miami, Converse Open Gym is back on!

Catch all the basketball action down in the 305 on Saturday, March 7th. There are four sessions to choose from so there is no excuse not to come out and hoop.

Information for this installment of Open Gym Miami is below. Log on to www.converse.com/opengym

When: Saturday, March 7th, 2009

Where: Coral Gables High School

405 University Dr

Coral Gables, FL 33134