The Gym is Open in Miami

03.05.09 9 years ago 2 Comments
The Gym is Open

This Saturday down in Miami, Converse Open Gym is back on!

Catch all the basketball action down in the 305 on Saturday, March 7th. There are four sessions to choose from so there is no excuse not to come out and hoop.

Information for this installment of Open Gym Miami is below. Log on to www.converse.com/opengym

When: Saturday, March 7th, 2009

Where: Coral Gables High School
405 University Dr
Coral Gables, FL 33134

Around The Web

TAGShigh schoolPlayground

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP