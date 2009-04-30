The Gym Was Open in Atlanta

If you were in the Atlanta Metro area we hope you didn’t miss the latest installment of Converse Open Gym.
More than 300 participants came out to play ball at Georgia Tech Recreational Center. If you missed this installment of Converse Open Gym don’t worry May 23rd is the next time you’ll be able to come and lace em up.
For more info on Converse Open Gym hit up www.converse.com/opengym
Does this go on in alot of other cities?
i know Chicago and Miami have those Converse runs too. dope idea, back to the roots of the game.
Philly has PhillyRUN under Converse and then it’s in Chicago, Miami and Atlanta!..it’s a great opportunity 4 kids…I work wit the PhillyRun…and kids love it..it’s amazing to see hundreds of kids come thru, just 2 get the best run in possible!