The Gym Was Open in Atlanta

04.30.09 9 years ago 3 Comments

If you were in the Atlanta Metro area we hope you didn’t miss the latest installment of Converse Open Gym.

More than 300 participants came out to play ball at Georgia Tech Recreational Center. If you missed this installment of Converse Open Gym don’t worry May 23rd is the next time you’ll be able to come and lace em up.

For more info on Converse Open Gym hit up www.converse.com/opengym

