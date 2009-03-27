The Gym Was Open In Atlanta

If you were at the last installment of Atlanta’s Open Gym then you know it went down.

Converse’s Open Gym Atlanta brought out almost 150 new ballers to Georgia Tech’s campus recreation center. Over 275 kids came out and spent their day playing ball.

As always, all participants left with a Converse Open Gym reversible jersey and ID card which is good for 10% off at Converse.com.

For more info on the next installment of Open Gym Atlanta, hit up www.converse.com/opengym

