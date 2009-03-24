The Gym Was Open in Chicago

If you were at the last installment of Chicago’s Open Gym then you know it went down.

Converse’s Open Gym Chicago brought out about 90 new ballers to the Attack Center. Over 350 kids came out and spent their day playing ball. As always, all participants leave with a Converse Open Gym reversible jersey and ID card which is good for 10% off at Champs Sporting Goods Stores.

For more info on the next installment of Open Gym Chicago hit up http://www.converse.com/opengym