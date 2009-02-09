The Gym Was Open in Miami

This past Saturday at Palmetto High School in Miami, Converse held another session of their Open Gym program. Open Gym is now in its third phase down in the 305, and has been consistenly bringing 300 plus participants through to come and hoop.

The competition all day was fierce, but picked up around the third session. Former NBA All-Star and ex Miami Heat point guard Tim Hardaway even came out to check out the basketball action. If you aren’t familiar with Converse Open Gym or want more info on the next session, check back here or hit up www.converse.com.