The Heat Cut Off San Antonio’s Head; Anthony Davis Sets A Kentucky Record

Miami’s pretty good when they put it together. The Spurs played perfectly through 24 minutes, and even got two ridiculous buzzer beaters from the same player, and yet it couldn’t stop them from getting completely stomped out on South Beach. After surrendering 63 first half points, the Heat responded with 71 of their own in the second half, LeBron and Bosh combined for 63 points and Miami ran away with the game, 120-98. Going into last night, the Spurs hadn’t won a road game all year. Miami had lost three in a row. One of the streaks had to end last night, and the Heat broke their visitor’s back. The first half went perfectly for San Antonio, and they finally looked like the team they’ve been trying to convince everyone they’re about all along: athletic, young and versatile. Danny Green (20 points, six treys) banged a shot from midcourt to end the first half that would’ve been okay on its own, except he hit a similar shot at the first quarter buzzer as well (It wasn’t as deep, but he had to double-pump and shoot it awkwardly). Both times, he shot it right in LeBron’s grill … But Miami put San Antonio in the furnace in the second half’s first 15 minutes. It got real ugly, real fast (We would’ve paid money to listen to Sean Elliott at this point). 18 minutes into that half, Miami had missed seven shots. Seven. LeBron (33 points, 10 assists) had three straight pull-up triples in the third to let the steam out, and then Mike Miller of all people, threw the lid off in his first game of the season, going 6-for-6 from deep in scoring 18. In his first few minutes on the court, we were worried they’d have to resuscitate Miller and take him out on a stretcher because he was limping around so awkwardly. But he earned every penny of that $30 million in the second half … Chris Bosh had his second-highest scoring game of the year as well (30 points, and four steals) and had one of the best moves we’ve ever seen from him in the second half: He grabbed a rebound, went coast-to-coast, spun off Tiago Splitter at the charity stripe and SMASHED. Miami might not always bring it, but when they do no one is touching them. All Gregg Popovich could do was chuckle in the postgame … At one point in the first, they ran a pregame interview with Erik Spoelstra where he said San Antonio still relies on their defense. He must’ve missed the memo. Saying they still rely on their D is like saying Drew Barrymore relies on her looks … There were people in the Dime crew who didn’t believe Utah would be anything this year. We weren’t alone either. But with each game, they’re looking more like a playoff team. Chris Paul sitting out definitely had its affects, but still, Paul Millsap (20 points) and the Jazz annihilated the Clippers, 108-79. Ironically, it was Utah that was dunking all over the place. In the second half, and especially in the fourth quarter, it felt like they had 55 dunks and 26 lobs. Every 20 seconds of real time, someone else was throwing one. Jamaal Tinsley was pulling out the old Rucker Park tricks, and even Earl Watson caught a lob in the fourth. The color guys started calling themselves all types of names: “Blowout City” and “Swat Lake City” and “Salt Lob City,” and needed someone to settle them down with all of the claims they were making. We should cut them some slack though since most of the crowd had probably never seen a lob before … The Jazz crowd eventually started a “You’re still the Clippers!” chant which might’ve been creative and fun had it actually fit and not sounded completely awful … When Reggie Evans got to the foul line at the end of the third quarter, Matt Harpring (does the color for the Jazz) almost had us on the floor, saying “You probably don’t want to watch this.” The Utah guys continued going in on Evans, saying he’s closing in on 20 percent from the line this year … Brandon Jennings had one of the best games of his career (30 points, six assists) but it wasn’t enough as Denver beat the Bucks by 10. How many teams feel stupid now that Corey Brewer (22 points) is out here doing his thing? No one even wanted this guy 12 months ago …Keep reading to hear what Kentucky’s best freshman did …
What the fuck Clips? They gave up before the 4th quarter even started, I don’t even the starters hit the floor at all in the 4th, did they? These coaches gotta think of guys playing fantasy ball…pulling guys out when they’ve only got 10 fucking points and not even giving them some run against the scrubs in a blow out is just wrong. Come on coaches! Us fantasy managers need our points!
Is Stephan Curry still alive? Guy has sat out almost entire fucking season, how hard is it to heal a sprung ankle? He’s another guy doing his fantasy owners dirty.
Best passer in league, regardless of situation, Steve Nash. Rubio might be the quickest point guard to see a guy open that I’ve ever seen though. Within a millisecond of a guy getting a break of day light, that pass is out of his hands and on it’s way…that is the most impressive thing about Rubio. It’s like he has a spidey sense or some bullshit. Rondo, well, he’s a good passer, but he can go fuck himself.
Historically, best one handed passer I’ve seen is probably Sabonis. That guy used to hold that ball like a tennis ball and shoot it around at angles other people couldn’t even imagine. Was pretty insane watching his point guard vision in a Shaq like body.
nash rondo or rubio?! goddamit it s nash. why is that even a question?
A Davis is a beast!!
i always watch the draft show, but this summer’s draft coverage will be crazy…i wanna see where each and every rookie ends up, even the second round picks. sooo many guys i want to come out of college and enter the draft it’s so exciting. my ten favorites are without question:
perry jones, sullinger, austin rivers, harrison barnes, drummond, anthony davis, jeremy lamb, kidd-gilchrist, terrance jones, john henson.
********************************************
remember when guys were shitting on the lakers first win of the season, cuz they said the jazz suck….does everyone still feel that way?
***********************************************
top two stories of the day yesterday are def celtics prospects of trading pierce, and jordan saying kobe is the only player that deserves his comparison.
***********************************************
randon jennings had me LAUGHING at this antics in a game. SOOOO sneaky. [www.youtube.com]
***********************************************
i hear the new york knicks….are….thinking of bringing in…..mr. j.r. smith. i love it. i can already hear the haters shitting on the move pointing to the fact it’s not a defensive signing. screw that. J.R. on the knicks would help immensely.
***********************************************
if the lakers keep winning , after guys buried them to start the season, i think we can pencil mike brown for another coach of the year award. big accomplishment for a man people called quote on quote retarded. scottie brooks is a dark horse though.
lol @dime writers saying jazz fans haven’t seen a lob this year. Jeremy Evans (4 dunks tonight) probably averages more dunks per minute than any player in the league, by far. The win tonight was incredible. 2nd in the Northwest division as well as 2nd in the west.
@ dimemag
Chris Bosh had 33 in triple OT against atlanta…. that was his highest oint total this year, not tonight.
im doing the new gimmick with the lines breaks because i am now a serious person, and i want to be liked by you guys. i have too many opinions to be right about and i want to separate them clearly with the cool little stars.
***********************
i swear i didn’t start to work on that first post around 6pm yesterday and waited for the next smack to come out. and i swear i didnt wait four comments to post it so i dont seem like such a loser. i swear it.
************************
heres the obligatory comment where i make a common observation and pretend like im the only person who thought of it. and look, a humorous youtube clip!
[www.youtube.com]
*************************
and by the way, i am “quote on quote” still full of homo boy lust.
“Saying they still rely on their D is like saying Drew Barrymore relies on her looks”
“Dwight Howard, possibly pissed that we even contemplated an argument pitting him against Andrew Bynum, gobbled up Byron Mullens and spit his skin back out in Orlando’s 96-89 win over the Bobcats”
^^These are two of the best quoteables i’ve ever read in smack. I literally laughed out loud at the first one.
agree with chicagorilla, great reading tonight
@Dime
“Monroe made two shots all night, and scored four points. He should be left off the All-Star ballet just for that.”
A little bit of irony or a typo? ;)
kobe would play through derrick rose’s injuries. rose’s piggie toe hurts..the mvp can’t play.
Love the Sabonis shout out control. Right on the money as well. Terrific one handed passer. But the best in the game right now is Nash followed by Rubio.
bargnani wants you to make him an all star this year….
[www.youtube.com]
I don’t understand why guys like Corey Brewer, Rudy Fernandez, Nate Robinson can’t get a good contract, yet seem to be pretty valuable to other teams.
Who’s more valuable and being missed by their team more?
Manu or CP3? I gotta vote CP3 right now cuz the Clips sucked tonight. At least the Spurs showed up for a half.
Here’s my issue with the all-star voting:
I can only vote for starters so although Kev Love, Aldridge, Kyle Lowry, Gerald Wallace, Paul Milsap, Bargnani, Josh Smith, Luol Deng, Harden and Iguodala for example are ballin outta control and should be all-stars, my starters and most voters starters will be:
West Guards East Guards
Kobe CP3 Rose DWade
West Forwards East Forwards
Durant Griffin Lebron Melo
West Center East Center
Bynum Howard
The west starters are pretty much set in stone. Maybe Dirk can catch Blake but outside of that, I can’t vote Lowry or Harden over Kobe over CP3 or Aldridge and Love over Durant/Griff/Dirk as a neutral NBA fan.
So once again, I gotta depend on the coaches to do the right thing…
That was an unbelievable second half by the heat. No team will come close to them if they shoot like that.
Dime, I think you should watch some old footage of Utah Jazz games. Mark Jackson (Yes, the current Warriors coach) and Andrei Kirilenko used to connect a lot on those lobs.
Dumb and Dumber information of the day:
Apparently, New York head coach Mike d’Antoni has given Baron Davis old videos of Steve Nash while he was coaching Phoenix to study. d’Antoni wants Davis to play like Nash and Davis said he is very much excited to do that kind of stuff for the Knicks.
I can’t wait till my sixers mop the heat this saturday…. You guys think we have a chance?
sixers are good but kobe is the best. he a better defensively than bill russell, better low post option than shaq or wilt, and a better passer than kidd or nash.
***********************************************************
[www.ridiculousupside.com]
the only guy better than kobe. got big arms too. i like that
No diss @ Beiber Newz, but how did you come up with your name? All I think is Justin Bieber lol – not being a dick or anything, just wondering.
And two questions for everyone (one is for Aussies)
1) Is League Pass worth getting? As an Aussie – we HARDLY get ANY games. Maybe 1-3 a week at most. And they always the same teams involved – Mavs, Boston, LA Lakes, Mavs, Thunder, Miami and Magic.
2) As a long-time Piston fan… Any team want Austin Daye? Seriously: 0.204% FG and 0.000% from 3-point range!! (10-49 and 0-13 shooting) and the dude was supposed to be the “man” this year.
Austin Dog Daye.
I got to a restaurant last night and Spurs were up by 10. Late in the 3rd spurs are down by four. I drive home, turn on the game and the Spurs are down by 26. wtf? I just turned the tv off.
Maybe they can beat Orlando tonight but I doubt it.
@ flying aussie dutchman. hes cute.
yeah league pass is worth getting. if you can split it with a friend its not all that bad
@ Beiber newz – fair enough :)
thanks for response tho, been thinking of getting it. I never get to see Pistons (only in their 2002-2005 days) and/or Wizs and 76’ers play. %$%%@$$%
Then when they on tv its during the day :-/ ah well – even college games are hard to watch cause on during the day
Wish they had Basketball League Pass or some shit, have College and NBA games on
@ Dime
Remember your intern Andrew Macaluso back in 2010? Send me offline (You have our emails) his email address and ISP. His photo would also be welcomed. I can assure this will be confidential.
You guys are intelligent enough to know why I am requesting this. I just have a theory. No reply means I am correct.
Wow, alf going X-Files on your asses, Dime. Oooooohhhh.
Props for the Dwight shout out. Come on now, even if Kobe stops his ‘I’m hungry’ streak and actually feeds Bynum in the post, no way AB becomes the monster Dwight is. AB’s a very good player, but the best right now? Fuck no.
As a UF fan, it’s nice to see some of our players producing in the NBA. C-Brewer is finally reaching his potential, Noah is one of the best centers in the league, David Lee is poised to have a huge year, Speights is a knucklehead who can shoot, Al Horford was beasting before his injury, and Chandler Parsons is playing like the first rounder he should have been. Where you at, Vernon Macklin???
@kdizzle…yeaa all star voting seems more like a conspiracy when you lay it out like that. fans usually get the starter right. the all snub list is the result of coach voting. kinda funny. but wrong at the same time. i already said an early snub candidate is lowry. it sux for guys like him. they must be praying for injuries to strike other guys at the right time. but that’s just trifling.
@25 werd right! hahaha alf scaring me with that comment. sounds like an fbi agent! have i breached anything by seeing that? do i now too much? don’t kill me!
”…and even Earl Watson caught a lob in the fourth.”
And did what with it?
It’s hard for anyone to ” bring it ” every night… The condensed schedule is robbing the fans. Oh well, at least every one of the rich bastards is eating well again. Sucks they couldn’t have worked this out in the off season so I don’t have to see games like Clipps/Utah last night, every night…
With the condensed/compressed schedule, it allows the owners to have more home games and collect more money. Does that mean the players get paid more? Because in theory, the players are not paid by the number of games, they are paid by the number of days since they are salaried employees. But if the NBA would’ve only had a 50 game schedule over the same amount of days, the owners would have less money in their bank to pay the players with.
odd situation.
@DK, this just proves the NBA doesn’t care about the quality of games. If they could have worked out the logistics to have every teams play 5 games a week, it would have happened. Basketball Never Stops would have been real. Teams would have A & B lineups.
However, everyone is on the same playing field. Every team will have a key player at some point go down with an injury. Clippers, Memphis, Heat, Bulls, Spurs, Hawks have all had an All-Star miss time. No one gets run a full practice. Teams are holding film sessions and drawing up plays while on the plane. It is what it is this season.
dwight howard said he didn’t add the clippers to his list. i said a couple days ago i didn’t like if he went there. guess he thinks like me.
Mike Miller… $30 MILLION… what in the world!!??
So this guy is due that amount of cash… and it’s his first game of the year, yea he’s a 3pt specialist and can shoot the lights out. BUT $30 MILLION … DUDE is not worth that much is he?!
Just another example of why the lockout happened(s).
You got role players making cash like if they were All-stars… C’monnnn.
STEVE NASH is THE BEST bounce passer in the NBA.
2nd R.Rhondo
3rd R.Rubio
^jdish..chicagorilla called me dumb or something for saying rubio is top 4 passing. watch out.
I think it would have been a great idea to base salaries in the NBA to the production and consistency of the players. Range salaries by players that your franchise is building around, role players, veteran players, and maybe a couple of other catagories for different players in different situations regarding what their contribution is to the team.
Because case and point, you got Mike Miller making $30 MILLION to ride the bench, and if and when the time comes, he gets his number called and comes in and hits threes. Granted, the fact that you are a ball player and can immidiately come in and drop 3-pointers is Great, please don’t get me wrong on that. BUT can he do that consistently? I think not. He can do this just as he did last night, but I garauntee he doesn’t do this consistently enough to garner $30 MILLION per.
Another case is Adam Morrison who was pulling what $10 MILLION and became an expert in… Riding the bench! The guy really didn’t bring anything to the lakers other than a decent body to put out on the court. The guy was no longer a threat on offense, and he was never a threat on defense. So his production and consistency was practically ZERO. So he’s worthy of pulling $10 Million?! No Way.
Now I say this knowing full well that injuries play a big part in curbing players production and consistency. But thats what the NBA has become, its already been said that a career in the NBA does not come without injuries. Its part of the game. Yet if players want to continue they have to do their best and get back to the court as healthy as possible. I mean these guys don’t get paid MILLIONS of dollars to all of the sudden suffer an injury and just take it easy and wait for everyting to get better, they have to work toward recovering from the injury to get back on the court ASAP. It sounds harsh but the NBA is a business.
4 years, 60 mil for k.love ?
Has anyone else noticed that Elton Brand has played himself out of being known as just another bad contract? Congrats to him.
you know something ? i was wondering………..could michael jordan have put out that quote about kobe being the only one he feels is right for a comparison because kobe is on the verge of matching his ring total? hmmm it might just’ve been potential damage control. kinda like how the catholic church saying the discovery of aliens does not disprove God.
beib… “fans usually get the starter right.”
Seriously? Fans are the ones who usually fuck it up.
Yao Ming over Shaq every year.
VC (after playing just 11 games) over MJ.
And there’s way more, those are the ones that stick out most.
The problem with fan voting is…
1) most of the people who vote aren’t knowledgeable.
2) the women who vote are choosing the “hot” guy.
3) fairweather fans tend to vote for the guy they see most on Sportcenter.
Fan voting is a popularity contest. They are voting for the players they most like to see… not the best players. I understand getting the fans involved in the selection process but I thought the all-star game was a reward to the best players for that season… not the most popular.
IMO, fans should not have 100% of the deciding vote for the starters. Fan voting should count for like 3 ballots, and lump them in with the coaches ballots. So if Blake Griffin, for example, gets the 2nd most fan-votes for Forwards, that would normally make him a starting forward. But instead of making him the starter, add 3 votes ON TOP of what the coaches voted. Then pick the starters and bench that way.
Leaving it up to fans is stupid. Too many fairweather fans having a say.
ummm i would beg to differ man. there will always be an outlier jay. but there are always can’t miss votes like lebron, kobe, dwight..etc…that is what i mean by “usually”. because 95% of the time starters are no brainers. usually doesn’t mean full proof though..i don’t think. but i hear your point…also i don’t think a “hot guy” has ever took a deserving guy’s spot in the starting 5…that’d be a huge story even today cuz. but i already hear guys like Charles Barkley hating that fans get to vote. so u got a point.
@ beiber newz
Unfortunately my friend I checked the stats on NBA.com. Ricky Rubio is 7th on the assist per game list right now, but bare in mind that he’s sharing minutes with Luke Ridnour. Yet top 10 isn’t bad either and this is his first season in the NBA. So no I don’t think its dumb to say that Ricky Rubio is among the best in the passing department.
Besides the Qn was: Who’s a better bounce passer, Steve Nash, Ragon Rhondo, or Ricky Rubio? So the Qn is subjected to only 3 options. So I say that Ricky Rubio is in the top 3 jaja.
Sabonis!!!!
I got into the whole All-Star thing with my buddy because guys now have their money tied to how many All Star teams they make etc… I was saying how it’s BS that some guys get votes because they are popular (Kobe rookie year, Yao every year) and it was bs. He didn’t mind because if the fans like them, they are probably paying for seats and jerseys so it makes the team more money. I’m retarded so I can’t think outside of my little box at all. He’s an attorney so he always finds some loophole.
All I could think about when I saw the Bulls score was someone calling out Beiber for his “Bulls without Rose” info and making patting yourself on the back jokes. Now we have what appears to be a kinder, gentler Beib.
I know Kobe didn’t make it his rookie year, I said it for effect. It was his 2nd year I think.
@ Jay
Like Lamarcus Aldridge putting up some great stats in Portland and not getting an All-star nod last year right?
Or Allen Iverson getting the votes to make it to the All-star game without even putting the stats and/or being the best player about 2 or 3 seasons ago.
jdish…would you give your opinion if the question was : who would you put your penis inside and in what order, beyonce, rihanna, or shaq?” obviously you would come to a screeching halt when you see shaq’s name in there because he wouldn’t even deserve a spot, because…ew, right? you obviously think it’s suitable to have rubio’s name in on the question so you allowed yourself to become susceptible to the question. that’s totally fair. i got backlash for saying rubio was top 4 passing…u took it up a notch and said three, he may send a hitman out for you.
It’s a TRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAP!
HAHAHAHA
@ JDish
Don’t EVER blame a player for their contract! Blame the GM’s that offer them the dumb contracts. If you have a 50k salary and your boss offers you 250k, you turning it down? Doubt it. Don’t worry about another man’s money. What I don’t get is why is everybodys salarys even listed for the public to see? What’s wrong saying a player signed with a team for X amount of years? At the end of the day your logic is dumb, everybody gets sick days, players would just be out for stats, how could be players be productive if they are on the bench? Are you saying they shouldn’t get paid? Stop hatin and btw M. Miller doesn’t make 30 Mil per.
big island…remind me, did the bulls play a playoff team yesterday?
Fans messing the the All Star contest is usually the only constant in the weekend besides Damon Jones having a courtside seat like he’s relevant.