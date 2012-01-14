The Heat Get Beat… Again; Kobe Bryant Scores 40… Again

What was that we said about the Heat being by far the best team in the league? They definitely aren’t playing like it. At least Denver is holding up their end of the bargain. The Nuggets played like legitimate Western Conference threats last night, their energy wearing down Miami in the second half of their win. Would there be any team more fun to play on than Denver? George Karl doesn’t just want to play fast. He wants quicker shots. He wants a faster pace. And he wants to run teams out of the gym. It also helps to have Ty Lawson too. LeBron James dropped 35, but Lawson was the real star, going for 24 and nine while missing only two shots all night. If we could watch Denver every night of the year, we would. So much energy. After Nene‘s bucket and foul to go up eight early in the first quarter, Erik Spoelstra looked like he was ready to throw his hands up and bounce. In fact, every time they showed Spo throughout the night, he was caught in some deep trance, like he couldn’t believe what he was seeing. You gotta love what Denver has put together considering the lockout-shortened season. J.R. Smith and Wilson Chandler are still balling in China, Kenyon Martin is back stateside but still without a team, and Denver has quietly become one of the best teams in the Western Conference. They re-signed Nene and Arron Afflalo – which was the right thing to do – but who else do they try and lock down long-term? Danilo Gallinari wants to get paid. Rudy Fernandez is never truly happy and always one bad outing away from saying he wants to hand in his papers and go home. And how much are you going to pay Ty Lawson to make him their franchise point guard? … At one point in the first half, LeBron broke out on the fast break, and Andre Miller was all alone guarding the hoop. While he hacked the hell out of James, we were positive we heard him mumble in his best Danny Glover voice, “I’m too old for this s—” … Chris Bosh ain’t exactly a Dime favorite, but you gotta respect the man with everything he’s gone through in the past year, getting hated on for virtually everything. He told GQ recently that Dwyane Wade (who says his sprained ankle from last night is the worst one he’s ever had) is undoubtedly the team’s go-to player down the stretch. No one is arguing with him saying he’s wrong. But was that the right thing to say? … Is there any question the Chicago Bulls have the best defense in the NBA? The Celtics started 5-for-26 from the field, and if it wasn’t for Rajon Rondo (who scored or assisted on every point in the first quarter), the Bulls probably could’ve packed up and went home by the middle of the second quarter. But Boston wouldn’t die, and in the second half, they chipped away at the lead. Eventually halfway through the fourth, the Celtics cut what was once a 20 point lead down to one on a Mickael Pietrus corner trey. The Garden crowd was partying like it was 1986. But Derrick Rose came down and hit a jumper, and then kept killing it down the stretch, scoring 12 of his 25 in the final few minutes to put it away. He even hit a wild, reverse layup that reminded us a whole lot of another Chicago legend. A messed up toe? It doesn’t affect MVPs … Keep reading to hear about Kobe’s big night …
kobe bryant is scoring a lot, possibly to make up for the time lost due to the lockout. he feels he can reach the top of the all time scoring list. maybe his motivation is to top shaq. then jordan, but abdul jabbar's # 1 spot may be greater motivation. however, these points are coming in wins. so there is no reason to criticize. only marvel. you look up "longevity" in the dictionary you see kobe smiling with 5 rings
No love for Dirk reaching 23k points? C’mon DIME
Kobe Bryan scores 40. And half of it belongs to Vanessa. And as long as Lebron gets his numbers, it’s all good to him.
And I don’t get a starting backcourt of Rubio and Ridnour when you can start Wes Johnson at SG and Williams at SF. If TWolves want to push the pace from the start then use Rubio. If they want the calming influence of a veteran, then Ridnour. But Rubio and Ridnour? IDGI.
And Kevin Love needs to bring back his Color Me Badd look. Cause right now, he’s starting to look like Brian Scalabrine when he had facial hair.
1. Kobe doin’ work, but as he sometimes do, messes up the team’s play by being OVERLY ‘hungry’. I mean come on, I’m all for Kobe getting another ring, but it’s overkill sometimes. Props for the 40, though.
2. In an alternate reality, where top 5 players Lebron and Wade and a top 20 Bosh, a literal nobody named Mario Chalmers is the only one doing anything in crunch time… OH SHIT. Fuck that, it’s actually happening in THIS reality??? SHIT.
3. DAMN. Dwight’s 45 and 23 game last night PLUS the win. For a disinterested superstar, he still sure plays interestingly. haha. Props, and please just fucking stay in Orlando (We’re 8-3! Haters see this?).
The Lakers bench had 4 points and 5 rb in 68 minutes combined. Isn’t it something of an all-time low ?
i’m a laker fan and it’s great that kobe had 40 but damn, he sometimes just don’t want to pass the ball. i’ve seen highlights, so many times he had open man but he decided to take tough shot. that of the glass to him self was stupid. he had pau next to him open but kobe rather hit the glass from the 3pt line and tried to get ball trough 3 defenders… it’s hard for rest of the lakers to fight for position when kobe plays like that. what’s the point…
I couldn’t believe he tried that off the glass thing. I’ve never seen him fail on that before, and that was a HUGE fail – embarrassing. His teammates must talk about him behind his back; he’s been on 40+ streaks before but this is the most anti-passing that I’ve ever seen him in his whole career, mainly ’cause he had an excuse when it was Kwame and Smush and Chris Mihm. Now he’s got Pau and Andrew and he STILL doesn’t wanna give it up hahah! That’s my boy tho so I ain’t too mad. He’s playing with house money now anyway ’cause he’s on season 16 so he deserves to do whatever the heck he wants to in my book
of course bosh is right that wade carries the team in the clutch. THATS WHY BRON WENT TO MIAMI
another thought: even if kobe 2002-08 (whatever) was more villified than bron is today, kobe had (and still has) something that bron doesn’t, among both fans and nba players: RESPECT. Thats FAR more important than being popular or liked
real interview
GQ: When was the last time you cried?
Chris Bosh: The NBA Finals. Everybody saw that. Everybody made a big deal out of it, and that’s what bothered me the most. It’s like, “Dude, if you’ve never cried over basketball as a grown man, you’re lying. I don’t care what you’re saying, you’re lying.” I lost at the ultimate level, you know? If the guys don’t understand that, they’re either lying or they don’t have a pulse.
GQ: Crying is a mark of a competitor?
Chris Bosh: Yeah. I hate to lose. When I was a kid, I used to cry every time I lost a game, up until, like, the 8th grade. I used to go ballistic. I used to go crazy. If I cried it’d be like, “Ah, Chris is crying again… damn it… come on, get in the car.” All that over one game. I hated to lose.
GQ: So how’d you play for the Raptors then? You must’ve been crying every day.
Chris Bosh: [laughs] I had gotten rid of the crying when I got to high school, though it happened again when I was a junior. We lost in the state championship. It was kind of the same situation, camera in my face, and then that’s when I realized it was over I had my moment. But we won the next year, then the other people cried. [laughs]
When the chinese league finishes in March does Denver resign Wilson Chandler? They have a good balance with playing time at the moment, Al Harrington and Rudy Fernadez are playing better than i’ve seen. They both look so comfortable. I love Wilson Chandler’s game, and know that he’s a restricted free agent, but will he go somewhere else or will Denver let him for that fact?
To be honest i’d love to see him at the Wolves (I know they have young swing-men already but i think he’d do amazing under Adelman’s tutorship
Kobe is definitely not passing when he could, but as long as he doesn’t burn out and the Lakers keep winning, I don’t see the problem.
On a side note, Vince played nice last night in limited mins for the Mavs and if they can keep it balanced like this, they could have a better chance at defending.
if michael jordan was doing what kobe’s doing now, it’d just be “the coolest thing that legends do” everybody would be smiling and jocking mj. kobe does it, and we are concerned about him burning himself out…or isolating teammates. umm..if i were the coach of an all world talent, i wouldn’t waste it. kobe doing him, and i appreciate watching that talent. 50 years from now, the people who truly appreciate the greats will look back and see the truth. once in a lifetime talent shouldn’t get wasted, they are winning games, kobe seems fine, and his teammates seem to still be getting their usual statistics. yes, they could be getting more, but no one is named bryant on the lakers besides kobe, and no one can do what he can do even in the entire league. i think we should all back off of kobe and just appreciate how dominant the guy looks. he is leaving the fans with amazing footage, amazing history and the sooner we lose a grip on criticism, the sooner everyone’s eyes will realize that someone with kobe’s abilities may never be born again. let’s admire what he can do, instead of what we think he should be doing. the man is unfathomably good.
i figured that lebron went to miami because he and wade were not only at the top of their games, but were cool peoples. plus miami created the cap room, cleveland was dumb and figured lebron wouldn’t do em dirty, didn’t clear cap room, didnt trade for amare and let lebron run rampant for so long leading up to his extension that had he came back i think they woulda put the cuffs on him. he abused mike brown and management becuz they didn’t want him to leave that bad, they let him do whatever. if he came back to sign a 6 yr deal, cleveland would have nipped all that childish shit in the butt. lebron had to amscray.
i think both he and wade had an intramural basketball way of thinking, the mentality of, “i want to go where my friend is and he being one of the best don’t hurt”.
Anyway, I’ve missed a lot of games. If someone can give me a quick rundown of how they think the Kings are doing (except BN), it would be greatly appreciated. I’m gonna get league pass soon so I can catch up. A little frustrated with Cousins, to say the least.
the kings won’t make the playoffs
fired their coach
tyreke has played well under new coach
cousins still has attitude problem
fridette is not playing exceptional ball
john salmons is a bust
cousins looks like he will be dominant in a few years
chuck hayes is injured for an extended period
they need to draft well to make a playoff push next season
perry jones will be a perfect candidate for them.
That DEN vs MIA game was awesome. I live in the CO Rockies so they are my local team and this is the most fun they’ve been to watch ever. Even more fun than the team that got to the conference finals two years ago. They are close to or better than MIA in a bunch of categories but the two teams are exactly opposite in composition. All-stars vs no stars, but DEN whooped them last night. DEN leads the league in assists, gets a bunch of guys in double figures every night, and plays team defense. I can’t wait to see them at the Pepsi center on St. Paddy’s day vs the Celts.
GO NUGGETS!
watching this knicks-thnder game. and just wowww, harden flexes way too excessively. he feeling himself too often. too much theatrics from him. almost clownish. i noticed before but maybe it’s cause of the way this game is going. it’s very chippy. guys are gnawing at each other. it’s getting quite scrappy. but still, who gassed james harden head? let’s see if he does all that when he has to guard kobe bryant.
LOL… i’m watching baron davis’ face on the knicks’ bench
kinda looks like in his head he telling himself, maybe i shuda went to the lakers….
this game was a wash from jump.
can’t wait til ny finds their cohesion.
#keepthefaith