The Heat Subdue The Sixers; We Wish We Could Stop Talking About Derrick Rose

One thing about the playoffs, if you watch enough games, you can begin to expect what’s going to happen next. That’s not to say they aren’t fun, but sometimes things can get very predictable. After a weekend of basketball sent from the gods, we couldn’t really expect a repeat. Yet that’s not even what we’re talking about. Miami and Chicago both nearly lost Game 1s at home against inferior opponents. If you know anything about the NBA Playoffs, Game 2 blowouts from the higher seeds were completely expected. The Heat did their part, but Indiana refused to throw the white flag in Chicago … While the Pacers have showed a grittiness throughout that we honestly didn’t know they had, their lack of a shot-creator down the stretch was a killer. While Derrick Rose (36 points, 8 rebounds), Carlos Boozer (17 points, 16 rebounds) and Kyle Korver were getting good looks in the final few minutes, Indiana faltered. Danny Granger (19 points) forced the action way too much. Without Darren Collison (who left with an ankle injury in the first half), the visitors led late but couldn’t hold on, dropping another close one in Chicago, 96-90, to fall behind in the series 2-0. In the second half, the Bulls finally strung together a few good quarters after losing five of the first six quarters in the series. Once again it was Rose scoring late, as well as finding his teammates for buckets. None were bigger than Korver’s corner three that extended the Chicago lead to five with just a minute left. Indiana played catch-up the rest of the way … Indiana actually went up by nine in the first half, and had Chicago playing in circles. The Bulls tied their season-high with 22 turnovers, six of them from Rose, and shot just 36 percent in the first half. But they stayed close by pounding the glass, picking up a dozen offensive boards in the first half alone … T.J. Ford, in his first action of the series, hit a three-quarters shot to end the third, tying it up going into the fourth … How dangerous are the Pacers going back home for Game 3? At the half, Charles Barkley basically said if Indiana had one real superstar, they could be a great team, calling them “loaded” at every position. Chuck, you aren’t misinformed. You are flat out wrong. Indiana won 37 games this year. Just because they’ve played a couple of nice games doesn’t mean anything. It’s too small of a sample. One person who is really stepping up though is Paul George. Check out these defensive stats from him: four blocks, three steals and 18 deflections. That’s absurd … Serious question from TNT last night: has there ever been a point guard that could finish like Rose can? … Miami went up 2-0 in their series with a 94-73 whipping of the 76ers, Philly continuing a season-long trend of struggling against some of the NBA’s top defenses. LeBron James (29 points) was consistent throughout the game, as was Chris Bosh (21 points, 11 rebounds). In the first quarter of Game 1, Philly had 31 points and shot 60 percent. Last night, they had 13 on 20-percent shooting. Sure, they missed some shots they should’ve made (we counted at least six layups they somehow bricked), but most of it was just the energy of the Heat. That all started with Dwyane Wade, who came out extremely assertive. Forget migraine headaches, Wade was in another gear for the first eight minutes, his game punctuated by a steal and then coast-to-coast dunk where he ran by everyone like a cheetah. The Heat had a plan: get Wade going early after a suspect first game. Philadelphia though, seemed lost, like they were second-guessing every move they made. That’s the reason they missed so many easy shots. After a huge Game 1, Thaddeus Young was all over the place, scoring 18 points on 20 shots, but doing so with a number of late baskets. When the game was still somewhat tight, he just couldn’t get it going. For the entire game, Philly shot barely 34 percent, and three of their best offensive players, Elton Brand, Andre Iguodala and Lou Williams, combined for just four field goals … Joel Anthony and James combined for what might’ve been the play of the night when Anthony spiked Young’s layup off the glass and James finished the play with a sick alley-oop jam. The other candidate was Wade undressing Evan Turner with a couple of slick crossovers … Can people please stop hating on Bosh? For a while, it was funny. Then it turned awkward and weird. Now, it’s just ridiculous. We’ve seen way too many “best power forward” lists that have Bosh somewhere outside of the top 10. Bosh’s numbers were sure to go down this year as a third option. But he’s an All-Star, the type of player that can put up 25 and 10 in the playoffs. Not too many big men can say that. When he’s your third-best player, things are looking good … After going 193-135 in four seasons as the Rockets’ head coach, Rick Adelman and Houston have parted ways. There are already rumors that the Rockets could target Stan Van Gundy … The Iowa Energy’s Curtis Stinson (19.3 points, 9.8 assists and 5.7 rebounds a game in 42.9 minutes) was named the NBA Development League’s Most Valuable Player … And the flashiest point guard in this game’s history, Jason Williams, officially announced his retirement after 12 seasons when soreness in his lower back basically ended his season. You will be missed … We’re out like Philly’s offense.
Smack before bedtime. Nice.
Pacers got screwed on those late calls. Hibbert’s wasn’t a offensive foul and Foster got tossed outta bounds.
Oh well. Still impressive by Indy without their starting point for a half.
To answer the question: Did any guard finish as well as DRose?
Yes.
No dunks, but ridiculous finishes and maybe the most underrated point guard in league history, and that pass at the 2:01 mark was absolutely filthy!
[www.youtube.com]
problem with bosh and hate toward him is all that bs stuff he did last summer. first teasing his fans on twitter, then talking about how he wants to be first option then ended up being horace grant, demanding max money (ok, buttload of players demands max money even if they are upper second tier of players), doing that dance in miami, overall exposure of miami and those: we will win 6-7-8 championships… if he stayed humbled, if he didn’t teased fans with “where i should go” question, if that stupid dance didn’t happened… no one would say a thing about him.
bulls doing well to grind out the ugly win after shooting poorly and turning the ball over alot. boozer acquisiation considered a success if he can become more consistant before choking against bigger/better players like he did for the jazz. hopefully can get some wins in the east finals… i’m a bulls fan and want NBA finals, but see Miami as a hard series for us. i think it’d be the upset of the year if bulls managed that (providing both teams get there of course)
bulls…I’ve been support team….
Damn that Ashton Kutcher, dude is one cold blooded killer.
Where the hell is James Posey? Indy could have used some of that experience the past 2 games…
At Popeye’s!!
He is very cool…i very like he..
I rushed my comment. Since the first two games have been in Chicago he was probably at Chicken Planet.
Its ironic that Rod Strickland was an assistant to coach Cal at Memphis and kentucky because Rose does share some of that amazing finishing ability. One thing that made Rod a great finisher is that he had huge hands so he could manuever the rock in many ways, what separates Rose from most pg’s is that he finishes well with either hand combined with the athleticism which is sick
So is it Indiana playing that good or is it Chicago not as great as their regular season record suggests?
If they’re having close games with the pacers, they’re going to struggle in the next rounds.
@ porkpiehat
nah he’s @ Harolds
The pacers are a divisional opponent, which is always a bad matchup regardless of the talent level. Boozer and Deng will have more favorable matchups against either the Magic or the Hawks so I would’nt panic if I was the Bulls fanbase. Miami is looking dominant because they are playing a team whose leading scorer only averaged around 15-16 points in the regular season so they struggle to score in an empty gym. The Celts will expose the halfcourt flaws of the Heat
Rose is tied with Scottie Pippen already with 5 30 point playoff games, Jordan is first with 109, Wow……
I think the Pacers will tie it up in Indiana, Sixers are done their scrappy guards need to unload on the muscle milk during the off-season.
I’m a Bulls fan but I have to agree with K Dizzle and admit those were some shady calls at the end of the game. The Hibbert thing obviously should have been a no call, and it appeared like Foster was pushed. Or he is a giant klutz.
I expect Indiana to get fired up and take this first one at home, but thats it for them.
Korver is like your boy who shows up real late at the club, but ends up swaying the pack of ladies to leave with you.
I was just asking that question to my boys..but I think the closest thing to D Rose’s game in the last 20 years was Baron Davis when he had his knees intact..he used to finish on anyone .. thats w/ half the motor D Rose has
[www.youtube.com]
I thought I was the only one that thought Krover looked like Ashton lol. However the Playoffs really dont matter cause Kobe aka K-Hova will win it all again.
You don’t have to look very far to find the best Rose comparison, he is playing in the same conference. Rose is 6’3 190 and this year he put up 25 and 7. In his third year in the league DWade (6’4 210) put up 27 and 7. Is DRose a point guard? Take you back a couple more years Steve Francis (6’3 200) put up 22 and 7 in his third year in the league. His game was probably even closer to Rose.
Add one more to the who finished like Derrick Rose conversation. Baron Davis (6’3 210) one extra year to develop for 23 and 7. Finished a lot like Derrick Rose.
Did anyone actually watch the game? Rose was so busy trying to get his in the first half that they nearly lost. He’s starting to fall into this MVP hype and think he doesn’t need his team… he forgets that they’re here playing the Pacers because they played team ball for 82 games.
When your point guard is taking 1/3 of your teams shots and committing that many turnovers you might even lose to the Raptors.
So, how wrong was that shit that the refs did to the Pacers last night? The whole game, AWFUL calls (even some bad ones on the Bulls) by those refs – seriously, there needs to be some fines against them… but you know it won’t happen, because Stern probabaly instructed them to steal the W from the Pacers and give it to the Bulls. We all know how the NBA is, it’s a business. DIME, are you afraid of calling out this shit? Scared of getting locked out of the locker rooms or something? Gotta say Barkley’s fat ass isn’t too far off on the Pacers being ‘loaded’ at each position. Might depend on your definition of loaded.
The Bulls are playing like shit so far, which is making the NBA’s rigging of games come to light much more than if it were actually a close series. Those refs are probably getting some bonuses for all of their hard work.
Also, Rose is a damn good baller and is one of the top players in the league, both in terms of what he can do and how much fun he is to watch, but god damn stop sucking him off! All sports media, even announcers/analysts are slurping. There’s no need for that.
I don’t know guys…the power forward position in the NBA is stacked. I could name 10 pfs that are arguably better than Bosh.
Dirk
Amare
Blake Griffin
Pau Gasol
Tim Duncan
Zach Randolph
Kevin Love
Lamarcus Aldridge
David West (whenever he is healthy)
Carlos Boozer
Kevin Garnett
Lamar Odom
Please note I said I could ARGUE they are better I’m not asserting that they are, but it’s not completely out of the question to have a list that has Bosh outside the top 10. Interstingly, on one of my other boards I asked the question who is better. Bosh or Odom and the answer was overwhelmingly Odom…so it can be argued…it’s not set in stone that Bosh is one of the top 10 pfs in the league. That’s 12 right there that I said I could at least argue the point.
The big “secret” about officiating in the playoffs is to try and help the HOME team win every game..
If that happens you have a 7 game series..
What ive been noticing is they call a game one way through 3 quarters and then in the 4th they start calling it differently..
Game 7 last year of the Finals was laid out just like that.. Boston got away with murder first 3 quarters then they started getting called for fouls in the 4th.. Boston fans say they got dicked Lakers fans say we got dicked for 3 quarters..
Just sayin lol
And looks like Steve Blake is practicing..
THANK THE LORD..
I mean it aint like we NEED against CP3 (sarcasm) lol
Gotta give props to the Pacers. It AINT supposed to be like this. They’re the team that should be slaughtered. But Pacers cats saying ‘FUCK THAT’ and playing with heart just makes me proud to be a fan of the game of basketball.
And fucktards here are repping bitchasses like Melo and T-Mac saying ‘I don’t care bout heart, these players can drop 30 points easy’. This two games from the Pacers just shows how playing with fire is ALWAYS important.
Props to the Pacers.
PS: Dick Stockton should stop calling games. This ain’t 1974 anymore. That dude DESTROYS every game he calls by talking nonsensical bullshit and absolutely having NO CHEMISTRY whatsoever with his color commentator.
crazy because Chicago (even with the record) is like the underdog team everyones wants to win, myself included, but i was STRAIGHT rooting for the Pacers last night..
Sucks they couldnt get that.. sucks Collison got hurt too because im sure he wouldve made a difference in that second half.. Price was solid tho..
Dick Stockton made so many mistakes last night that I actually said out loud “What is this mother fucker talking about?”
@ #28
+1 man, I was thinking the same thing.
The Pacers really aren’t that bad, I sort of agree with Chuck. They have Collison, Granger (who everyone was riding his dick a couple years back), Hansboro (sp.), Hibbert, Dunleavy, Dime’s old boyfriend Lance Stephenson, Foster, Posey, McRoberts, and Paul George. They are all serviceable or better players, nobody’s an all star though, but they would all be able to play with a stud guy. I guess Granger was an all star though. They aren’t as bad of a team as you’d think is all I’m saying.
That being said, the Bulls should be killing em, bad calls last night aside.
@ TWU:
I get that experience EVERY TIME Dick Stockton is calling a game. EVERY TIME. ‘What the fuck is this fucking fucktard fucking talking about?’
Props to him for the only person ever to make me want to turn off the TV featuring a game with Derrick Rose in it.
*BEING the only person ever
For those who think the Refs are iRobots and should be 100% perfect 100% of the time why even watch the game? If you feel the Leaguhe is rigged and playoff games are fixed why are you even watching them? According to your theory, Stern and the League could not profit more from a Kobe vs. Lebron Finals. Thats the dream matchup for the League. And it has been for the last 3 seasons but Lebron couldn’t keep up his end of the bargain or the Refs didn’t do there job? Take a pic.
As far as who finishes like Rose. I don’t like the dude but we are clearly forgetting about A.I.’s finishing abilities back in the day.
By the way, Props to C-Web. Dude called the game great last night. Sounds more comfortable courtside calling the game than in the NBA TV or TNT stuidos at half times.
“Dime’s old boyfriend Lance Stephenson”
LMAO!!!!
FUCK!! Why are we not blowing these fools out! The Pacers were 8 games UNDER .500 this year! If they keep this up this is gonna be just like the ’08 BOS/ATL series
“Dime’s old boyfriend Lance Stephenson”
LMAO!
Ok i must confess because im confused. Bosh is considered a top 20 player on the league for sure even though i would say top 15. So you guys are saying that at least 10 PFs are top 20 players? The PF position might be the 2nd deepest position in the league but there is not 10 PFs that are top 20 talent lol. Outside of Dirk because he can shoot the 3 ball. Who has a better jump shoot than Bosh? TD and Garnett are the only PFs who still play defense so Bosh falls into the average defense category along with every 1 else and he rebounds. The top 3 skill set PFs in the game are Gasol, Dirk, and Bosh. So i dont know how guys like Z-bo?, love?, Odom, and etc all of a sudden passed Bosh. I guess those guys will make team USA over Bosh in 2012 to prove some of you Haters points. K-Love only made the all-star team over LMA because the NBA had to at least have 1 white guy make it so that all-star weekend would not look like the NEGRO BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION league and so that white kids can keep the “faith” and now hes all of a sudden better Bosh??? lol!!! I dont know what some of you guys are smoking but that s#%t right there would sale down here in Miami…
Some of you guys are spitting so much Hate venom towards Lebron and Bosh all of sudden that it gets ridiculous sometimes and clouds some of you guys judgements towards these guys. Gasol is soft and Bynum and Odom make him look better than what he really is and because he plays in L.A. He gets over hyped sometimes. But he clearly is a top 3 PF when he comes to play and his game is on. Its still hard for me to accept Lebron as a Heat because i always felt he was an over hyped Douche-bag with all that Dancing and show boating he use to do in Cleveland. But that does not mean hes not the best SF in the game. Rose=best PG in league to some now, Howard=best Center in league, and are considered franchise players. Because they would be 3rd option on the Heat does not mean they drop out of the top 5 and even 10 now at there positions. Hate Bosh for the celebration we had this past summer(which was for Heat and is not our fault every news station wanted to record our celebration for the world to see), following Wade around Chicago like a lost dog(as Van Gungy said), playing with his fans feelings in Twitter(like 1 poster above me said). But lets not deny his talents or Amare talents(because he could have been the 1 taking all this back lash if we would have selected him in Boshs place) as top 5 for there position. I guess Melo is not 10 anymore either now to huh???
(I think) I’m on the same page with Sporty-J; it doesn’t make sense to drop a player in the individual rankings just because his team circumstances change.
Bosh didn’t become any less talented during the flight from Toronto to Miami. He can still do the same things he did in Toronto, he just takes fewer shots now. Or take somebody like Al Jefferson. Just because he was the #2 in Utah versus the #1 in Minnesota doesn’t mean his skills diminished at all.
One recent case I can think of where a player’s stock went up after taking a lesser role has been Pau Gasol. Nobody was really that bothered about him in Memphis, but then he gets to LA and he’s considered the best PF in the game.
lmfao…some of you mfers kill me. Roy Hibbert got robbed??? How about the 8 steps he took while switching pivots?
Better yet, how about AJ Price drawing the foul on his 3pt attempt by kicking Rose and grabbing his arm? I guess thats all a part of the refs giving the game to Chicago.
Bottom line is the Bulls played like sh!t 2 games in a row and Rose bailed them out in the 4th qt of both games. That cant happen all series long or throughout the playoffs, because Rose can’t bail them out every game. Someone needs to step up. Where is all this help” that Rose so called has? Without the ability to dribble and create their own, Rose is left trying to do everything for everyone. Hope that changes soon
“it doesn’t make sense to drop a player in the individual rankings just because his team circumstances change.”
Bosh isn’t the same player as the last 2 years. If you honestly think he’s the same guy who scored 22 and grabbed 11 rebs in last year’s all-star game, you’ve been hoodwinked.
@JAY — Bosh is averaging 23 and 11 in the playoffs; that’s more impressive to me than what he did in an All-Star Game. Aside from being expected to take over in crunch time, what is Bosh not doing this year that he was doing in Toronto? He can still shoot (and hit that occasional timely 4th-quarter three), still score in the post, still run the floor, still rebound, still handle the ball … all the things that made him worth max(ish) money in the first place.
man you guys are some haters…when we was all in high school and shit didnt you wanna be on your homeys squad during runs? leave the guy alone he made a decision any one of you guys would have done the same.
As far as individual stats, its ridiculous to think just because a guy has to do less that he cant still do what he does best. Effiency is so key to success..bottom line bron and wade are the best players on that heat squad but the championship is coming through bosh’s hands.DIG THAT
even if he does looks a gay Velociraptor,
Bosh does kind of resemble a gay Velociraptor..
@lakeshow84
Hilarious!!! I have been watching the highlights today trying to think of a comparison, u nailed it… lmfao
I had to post…
@ OneLove
Nah that was post above me lol
I just approved..
Deep breath, Miami fans….you playin the Sixers…
I defy anybody to tell me who their best player is.
All I know is Brand had 3 POINTS last game while Iggy went for 5 so let’s revisit how nice Bosh is when he’s matched up against KG, Amare, Boozer or Horford.
At least Miami is taking care of business against their 7th seed. Whats up with the Lakers?
If New Orleans was out east, Miami would have a loss too. Bet!