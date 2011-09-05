The Heat Won’t Be Held Back

We’re not going to say this is progress because it isn’t, and it’s not a step in the right direction because we’re so turned around we don’t know which way is forward -basically we don’t know what the hell to call it so – yea. Chris Bosh told the Sun Sentinel he expects to begin some type of training camp regardless of the NBA lockout, saying that members of the Miami Heat will start working out with each other soon. “We’re going to make some plans. We’re going to plan to do something,” Bosh said in a telephone interview from Los Angeles. “I think just getting around each other, I think it’s important as far as team-building is concerned and just getting something going. We’re pretty much still in the process of doing that.” Hey, as NBA fans, we’ll take what we can get. Any news involving the words “together” and “soon” back us further off that edge. But only a few inches because WE’RE STILL MAD!!! As Ron Burgundy would say, “I’m in a glass case of emotion!!!” Oh, and Bosh wants to play on the 2012 Olympic team according to SI.com. Would he make your 12-man squad? … “Could you imagine if he could shoot?”… “Man, if only he fixed that jumper…”… “You play basketball for a living, you should be able to make a 17 footer!” We’re sure all of you (at least once) has asked/screamed one of these remarks at Tyreke Evans during a Sacramento Kings game. Well, apparently he’s decided to adresses these remarks – after a couple years. Spotted battling members of the Boost Mobile Elite 24 game in nothing more than a white-T, Evans put on a show with a newly renovated jump shot. Yea yea, we know–the kids he was playing against were in high school, but a jumper is a jumper. If your open, you need to knock it down, regardless of who else is on the court. Maybe this is the first step in Evan’s new and improved offense game. We hope so because this would definitely make him a more dangerous player. A new jumper and he may become one of the best (insert description because at this point we don’t know what to call him) in the league … Spain’s three-headed monster of Juan Carlos Navarro (22 points), Pau Gasol (17 points) and Serge Ibaka (15 and 9) put on a show as Spain went up by nearly 30 at the half against Lithuania and costed to another win. Tony Parker left France’s game after being kneed in the thigh, but Boris Diaw (21 points) and Nicolas Batum (20) picked up the slack in France’s 91-84 win over Italy. And Serbia stayed undefeated by beating Germany by 11 despite 25 from Dirk Nowitzki … The Blazers recently received permission from the San Antonio Spurs organization to interview assistant general manager Dennis Lindsey for their own general manager vacancy. And if we can say anything to Mr. Lindsey regarding the Blazers GM job, it’s similar to in LOST when anyone on the island would come across the evil black smoke: RUN DENNIS! RUN FOR YOUR LIFE! … We’re sure you’ve heard about Ron Artest being on the cast of the next Dancing With The Stars, but we want to know how you think he’ll do. What are Metta’s chances of winning this thing? Can he actually do it, or is there a better chance he does something even crazier than that? … With Entourage‘s season eight finale less than a week away, what NBA players do you want/expect to make a cameo? Last night, it was Amar’e Stoudemire giving Turtle a piece of his mind. Entourage is notorious for flexing it’s “who they can get to make an appearance on the show” Hollywood muscles in season finales, and with this being the finale of all finales, we’re expecting BIG things … We’re out like Dennis Lindsey.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
every player can hit jumpers outside of an NBA game. just watch Rondo during the all star horse challenge a couple of years ago. or see howard in highschool. tyreke hitting them during the summer means 0
“We’re going to make some plans. We’re going to plan to do something,” -Chris Bosh
Such eloquence.
eur4hru24 c2eu2ud ceb eub bwrtojq fwefbv dfvcqw
cwcbhc qwdhdf quibfb
pleasedontdoubleteamme.com NBA guys efforts in Eurobasket
Spain was scary good yesterday, last night they likely would have beaten anyone, US included. The Gasol brothers + Ibaka controlled the inside, and their shooters (Rudy Fernandez, Navarro, Calderon, Llull) were seemingy all on fire from 3. Add the fact that Calderon and Rubio controlled the tempo nicely and it was a real beat-down of an otherwise pretty good Lithuanian team.
Will Chris Bosh be on the 2012 US Olympic Basketball team?
Better question: Will LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin, Amare Stoudemire or Lamar Odom try out????
My 2012 USA Team:
*CP3
*Durant
*LeBron
*Blake Griffin
*Dwight
Rondo (or Deron or Rose or Wall)
Wade
Eric Gordon
Melo
LaMarcus Aldridge
K-Love
Tyson Chandler
An overweight Boris Diaw netting 21 points? The Jazz should have completed that trade for him last year.
Offtopic but still about Utah, the team probably has the most players having Ks in their first or last names.
There is Enes Kanter,Kyrylo Fesenko, Andrei Kirilenko, and former players Kyle Korver, Kris Humphries, and Kosta Koufos. Notice these are all white guys
Hmmm. If I am a bit playful (Which I am, in a non-offensive way, right now.), I would say the KKK has a headquarters somewhere in Utah.
Alf – I see what you did there, but Kris Humphries’ dad is black. Other than that, you might be onto something.
I would like to start by saying I don’t think Bosh is a bad person, and he seems like a nice guy. But for whatever reason, everything he says comes across as stupid for me. He wants to chill. The hustle/don’t want to get hurt thing. Now “we are going to plan to do something”. Dude, if you aren’t already doing something, you are screwed. I don’t know why that is bugging me. And I guess his game would work better internationally than the NBA (read: soft) but I would take a few guys before him. Aldridge, Love, Griffin, Amare, and those are only the pure PF I would take before Bosh. Again, it sounds like I am hating on the guy, and I might be, but he just isn’t as good as those guys.
I have a round of golf waiting for me today. Four days of “home decoration” talk with the gf has taken it’s toll on me. Apparently the blue wall that was just painted 2 weeks ago needs to be a shade darker. I built an end table that my mom has been begging me to send out to her for about 2 years. So I came up with another one that she (gf) “has to see if it will work in the room”. It’s a table. It holds a lamp, the tv remotes and laptop. Having a house is cool and all, but some days I wish I had a studio apartment.
olympic team
paul
Kobe if he goes or else durant
melo
lebron
howard
bench
Wade
rose
Dwill or rondo
bosh
griffin
eric gordon or curry
Z Bo
12th man -any tall wing player that can shoot and play a little in the post
My 2112 olympics starters are:
Rose
Wade
Durant
Griffin
Howard
Sorry LBJ, but I’m liking Durant ar SF better than anyone these days!
My Olympic starters are:
“Go Big or Go Home”
Lebron, Durant, Melo, Amare, Howard
Bench: Fredette, Derrick Williams, Eric Gordon, Greg Monroe, John Wall, Westbrook, LMA.
No matter what happens, Kobe will be a starter for Olympic team 2012.
Bosh has a need to market himself constantly i think. And what happened to Marc Gasol being a part of that 3 headed monster? he not good enough?
And if you need to divert yourself from this NBA lockout,football season !!!
[toronto.kijiji.ca]
iknow.sport@gmail.com
I tried this guy before and he’s aight. money well spent. let me try my luck this time. i could do worse with the $13 I have in my paypal account.
jsmoove you sound like a college grade looking for steady income. true or false?
jsmoove you sound like a college grad looking for steady income. true or false?
rondo is not making an olympic squad unless he goes tonya harding on rose, cp3, wall, dwill, steph curry, reke, raymond felton, gilbert arenas, steve blake, derrick fisher, juan dixon, steve francis, gary payton, white chocolate, kenny anderson, steve kerr, aquille carr, allen iverson, and bobby hurley. rondo. can’t. shoot.
Chris Bosh needs killer instinct training. Taught by Mike and Kobe. Dude straight slips out the back of the club when the games mean something.
haha another source of steady income would BE nice. in the meantime, managing a financial institution is enough for now.
i guess i forgot it is NOT legal in all US states or Canadian provinces to bet on sports. i’m probably one of the few who are fortunate enough to live in Toronto who can bet in any convenience store and make money legally from football and hockey and soccer and whatever else that our lovely Ontario Lottery Corporation can muster up. The only sucky part is when the Raptors came in the league, Pro-line vanquished the basketball games. I used to make serious money on basketball games.
[www.youtube.com]
Check it out this horrific injury that happened at the Fiba Americas tournament. Edgar Sosa (played at Louisville) broke his tibia and fibula when falling awkwardly. Very similar to Shaun Livingston’s injury
Why cant the NBA do something like this?
Italian football league’s answer to lockouts:
[www.skysports.com]
lol jsmoove. that’s not bad dude!
talk is cheap..i will see it when i believe it. i hope we get a full season want to see dallas destroy the heat on xmas day!
the heat will play the best out of any team during the season, but will not look the same in the post season.
the heat will destroy the mavs on Christmas day and knowing stern, he’d probably market the game in Miami and say screw the champs home court.
but who knows, i never looked at the schedule released. the answer is out there and i dont feel like checking (in regards to where the xmas game will be played) someone do the work for me