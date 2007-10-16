The H.O.F. Watch – Jason Kidd

Every day for the next few weeks we’re gonna take one active NBA star with at least arguable Hall of Fame credentials and break down his chances of getting into the Springfield, Mass., hoops mecca. We’re looking at not just past accomplishments, but also how a player’s career realistically projects for the future. For a full explanation of the process, click here. Today’s candidate: Jason Kidd.

JASON KIDD (14th year, Nets/Suns/Mavs)

14.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 2.0 steals

Why: It wouldn’t be that crazy to argue for Kidd as the best point guard of all-time, and it’s hardly difficult to argue his case as the best of his era. Forget the term “triple-double threat” in Kidd’s case; he averaged 14-10-10 in the ’07 playoffs as a 34-year-old, following a regular season in which he led his team in rebounds from the PG spot. The bar for the all-purpose point guard has been set by Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson and Jason Kidd, who sit 1-2-3 on the all-time list for career triple-doubles. Kidd led the Nets to back-to-back Finals appearances in ’02 and ’03, where they fell to clearly superior L.A. and San Antonio teams, and he’s got an Olympic gold medal to go with his seven All-Star appearances and five All-NBA first team nods. Had the same MVP voting philosophies of the Steve Nash era been applied five years ago, Kidd would have won the award in ’02, his first year with the Nets. That season he averaged 14.7 points, 9.9 dimes, 7.3 boards and 2.1 steals a night, and took New Jersey from a 26-56 record the year before his arrival to a 52-30 Finals squad. From a purely aesthetic perspective, Kidd is possibly the greatest passer the game has ever seen.

Why not: He doesn’t have a championship. And we’ve all heard the “Ason” joke before. Beyond that, the anti-Kidd argument is weak.

Our call: IN