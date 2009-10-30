The Hottest Cheerleader on Every NBA Team

10.30.09 9 years ago 18 Comments

The Bleacher Report comes through again today with their definitive ranking of the hottest cheerleader on every team in the NBA (a solid follow up to the Top NBA Dance Teams post from the other day).

We love the breakdown offered on their site: “After hours of thorough evaluation and research I have come up with the most accurate and in depth preview of the up coming NBA season. I evaluated every individual dancer/cheerleader in the League and I have selected the MVP, or in this case, MVC, for this season.”

Some of our favorites:

Kylee (Utah Jazz)

Erin (Chicago Bulls)

Tracy (Golden State Warriors)

Amanda (New York Knicks)

Melanie (Philadelphia 76ers)

Candace (Sacramento Kings

Check out Bleacher Report’s full ranking HERE

TAGSDimeMagDimepieceReal Stories

