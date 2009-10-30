The Hottest Cheerleader on Every NBA Team

The Bleacher Report comes through again today with their definitive ranking of the hottest cheerleader on every team in the NBA (a solid follow up to the Top NBA Dance Teams post from the other day).
We love the breakdown offered on their site: “After hours of thorough evaluation and research I have come up with the most accurate and in depth preview of the up coming NBA season. I evaluated every individual dancer/cheerleader in the League and I have selected the MVP, or in this case, MVC, for this season.”
Some of our favorites:
Kylee (Utah Jazz)
Erin (Chicago Bulls)
Tracy (Golden State Warriors)
Amanda (New York Knicks)
Melanie (Philadelphia 76ers)
Candace (Sacramento Kings
Yay this is great!
man he loves the white girls LOL (so do i though)
i do have to say though, his houston rockets pick was definitely not the hottest on the team. as a season ticket holder i have to disagree there. (they come out about 5 feet from my seats and there are most definitely hotter on the squad)
First!! gotta go with the 76ers!
oh damn…i wasnt first :(
Sixers FTw!!!!!
Maybe each of the members of the Dime staff could post their personal ratings/rankings under each of the candidates so that a consensus could be reached on the MVC…
Golden State… Brrrraap!!
As a great friend once said, I wanna smash her chickens.. lol!!
Two words for Tracy. Fitty tuck.
^^^^^ haha. Yuck, feah!!!
Damn Amanda and Melanie are hot!
Nah Candace taes the cake…or the lipton’s…LOL
EPIC LIST!!!!!
This list holds no credibility because there is not one dancer from the Heat squad on there.
[www.nba.com]
Im feeling Diggity Dave–Tracy’s hotter than any of them.
Kylee, when I wake up in the morning I love a pretty face! She is an el-natural.
MELANIE HAS A RESEMBLENCE TO CARRIE UNDERWOOD. NICE MMM!
did u see those melon tits on that tracy girl i feel like playing tedder ball