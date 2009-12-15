The Houston Rockets Are Putting In Crazy Holiday Hours

12.15.09 9 years ago 9 Comments

Somebody up in the NBA headquarters must hate the Houston Rockets. The Rockets’ schedule in the next two weeks is as bad as you’re going to get – minus an eight-game Eastern road trip that is. The team has not one, not two, not three, but four consecutive back-to-back games. Each of which they have to fly out that night to play in another city. Merry Christmas Rick Adelman.

“We have a horrendous stretch here,” Adelman told the media yesterday. “I don’t know if the league really understands that they gave us four straight back-to-backs. It’s awful. It’s utterly ridiculous.”

Tonight, the Rockets are at home against the Pistons, then play in Denver tomorrow night. On Friday, they’re in Dallas before returning home to play Oklahoma City on Saturday. On Tuesday the 22nd, the Rockets host the Clippers before having to play Orlando on the 23rd. The day after Christmas, they are in New Jersey then have to play in Cleveland the night after.

Right now, the Rockets’ record stands at 13-10 and are in 7th place in the West. If they can come out of this stretch 4-4, they’ll be extremely fortunate.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagRick AdelmanRocketsTrevor Ariza

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 20 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP