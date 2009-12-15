The Houston Rockets Are Putting In Crazy Holiday Hours

Somebody up in the NBA headquarters must hate the Houston Rockets. The Rockets’ schedule in the next two weeks is as bad as you’re going to get – minus an eight-game Eastern road trip that is. The team has not one, not two, not three, but four consecutive back-to-back games. Each of which they have to fly out that night to play in another city. Merry Christmas Rick Adelman.
“We have a horrendous stretch here,” Adelman told the media yesterday. “I don’t know if the league really understands that they gave us four straight back-to-backs. It’s awful. It’s utterly ridiculous.”
Tonight, the Rockets are at home against the Pistons, then play in Denver tomorrow night. On Friday, they’re in Dallas before returning home to play Oklahoma City on Saturday. On Tuesday the 22nd, the Rockets host the Clippers before having to play Orlando on the 23rd. The day after Christmas, they are in New Jersey then have to play in Cleveland the night after.
Right now, the Rockets’ record stands at 13-10 and are in 7th place in the West. If they can come out of this stretch 4-4, they’ll be extremely fortunate.
Somebody who helps with making the schedule needs to be fired lol.
That sucks, but oh well, they just gotta play and win.
Wish they could come out 8 – 0 and shoot a middle finger to the league.
That is wishing though lol.
Houston up!
our schedule has been crazy like this for the last couple of yrs. i dont hv stats but im willing to bet we are in the top tier of teams playing back to back games. its a shame. Then you hv the Lakers who hv the most home games of any team…cmon man. its hard not to see favortism in the leg.
You are correct, swat. With 41 home games this regular season, the Lakers are tied with 29 other teams for the most home games. Shameful favoritism…
The Rockets have actually been #1 or #2 in back to backs for the last few years. Someone in the league office just really doesn’t like them.
conspiracies all over hm .. if your number of b2b is high but you get a lot of opponents who have played a game the night before, things are fine.
See here: [blogmaverick.com]
Houston had played 17 back to backs until March, but their opponents had to play 19.
Detroit had to play only 10, but their opponents only 4, so this difference is much more meaningful.
I bet Oklahoma City is happy, that gives them a much better chance at a win.
That’s a pretty brutal travel schedule for christmas time
Pretty intense schedule for the Rockets. If they can make it out ok, I would assume they’ve got a light schedule somewhere down the road, maybe even close to playoffs. That’ll be good if they actually make the playoffs…
I dont understand why ppl are bashing the lakers having a nice early schedule… they will have a tough schedule in the 2nd half of the season while other teams get easier… so why is everyone complaining…
but Rockets do have a pretty ass sked especially during Christmas time.. dang
GO LAKERS!