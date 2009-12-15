The Houston Rockets Are Putting In Crazy Holiday Hours

Somebody up in the NBA headquarters must hate the Houston Rockets. The Rockets’ schedule in the next two weeks is as bad as you’re going to get – minus an eight-game Eastern road trip that is. The team has not one, not two, not three, but four consecutive back-to-back games. Each of which they have to fly out that night to play in another city. Merry Christmas Rick Adelman.

“We have a horrendous stretch here,” Adelman told the media yesterday. “I don’t know if the league really understands that they gave us four straight back-to-backs. It’s awful. It’s utterly ridiculous.”

Tonight, the Rockets are at home against the Pistons, then play in Denver tomorrow night. On Friday, they’re in Dallas before returning home to play Oklahoma City on Saturday. On Tuesday the 22nd, the Rockets host the Clippers before having to play Orlando on the 23rd. The day after Christmas, they are in New Jersey then have to play in Cleveland the night after.

Right now, the Rockets’ record stands at 13-10 and are in 7th place in the West. If they can come out of this stretch 4-4, they’ll be extremely fortunate.