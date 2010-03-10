The Hundreds – Spring 2010 Footware Collection

If you’re down with L.A. culture, then you gotta be down with The Hundreds. While they’ve had the clothing game on lock for a minute, their latest ventures have been into kicks. Introducing the Spring 2010 Footware Collection. (And yes, they spell it footware.) I guarantee you’ll like what you see.

Featuring brand new colors and fabrication on their three core sneaker models – the Johnson Mid-Top, Johnson Low-Top and Valenzuela Low-Top – all their models are getting a new look for Spring. The Johnson Mid-Top is available in three new cracked leather options, while the original sneaker release from The Hundreds, the Johnson Low-Top, is back in four great colors, all in perforated leather. Last but not least, the classic-looking Valenzuela Low-Top makes a welcome comeback in functional canvas fabrication.

All models from The Hundreds Footware Collection feature a soft EVA insole, a lightly foam-padded tongue, and vulcanized soles with their signature Jags pattern incorporated into them. All models are currently available at The Hundreds flagships in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.