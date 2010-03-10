The Hundreds – Spring 2010 Footware Collection

03.10.10

If you’re down with L.A. culture, then you gotta be down with The Hundreds. While they’ve had the clothing game on lock for a minute, their latest ventures have been into kicks. Introducing the Spring 2010 Footware Collection. (And yes, they spell it footware.) I guarantee you’ll like what you see.

Featuring brand new colors and fabrication on their three core sneaker models – the Johnson Mid-Top, Johnson Low-Top and Valenzuela Low-Top – all their models are getting a new look for Spring. The Johnson Mid-Top is available in three new cracked leather options, while the original sneaker release from The Hundreds, the Johnson Low-Top, is back in four great colors, all in perforated leather. Last but not least, the classic-looking Valenzuela Low-Top makes a welcome comeback in functional canvas fabrication.

All models from The Hundreds Footware Collection feature a soft EVA insole, a lightly foam-padded tongue, and vulcanized soles with their signature Jags pattern incorporated into them. All models are currently available at The Hundreds flagships in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

