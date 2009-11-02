The Inventor Of The Phrase “Throw It Down Big Man” Retires

Today, after 19-years as a TV commentator for NBA games, Bill Walton officially announced his retirement from broadcasting. The Big Red cited back problems as the reason why he is stepping back from his play-by-play with ESPN/ABC.
“As I return after a grueling multi-year, life threatening, life changing ordeal with back problems, it is time to dedicate the rest of my life to service,” Walton said in a statement. “Thanks everybody for everything.”
This is probably the best news of the day for some of you. But regardless of whether you loved or hated his quirky style behind the mic, he was always memorable. Most people loved his “That’s Terrible” line or “Throw it down big man” but my favorite Bill Walton quote came at the expense of Larry Johnson during the 1999 NBA Finals. After LJ made a bad play, Walton quipped: “What a pathetic performance by this sad human being.” Classic.
What is your favorite Bill Walton line?
Time to smoke weed and eat ho-ho’s, Bill.
As for my favorite line:
“Yes, my hair is on fire!”
Kinda hard to say it, but I’m gonna miss the guy. Best damn comments ever heard from him was the way he criticized Luke about everything he did when he covered the Lakers one time. Typical Dad… LOL
Injury plagued as a player, injury plagued as a broadcaster… One of the coolest dudes ever to play the game though…
@2 Little Nicky!!! Haha
My Favorite Walton Quote:
“But you have to understand, my beard is so nasty. I mean, it’s the only beard in the history of Western civilization that makes Bob Dylan’s beard look good.”
Bill Walton calling in from the desert, on peyote:
funniest quote was when Shaq was traded to the Suns and promised them a ring.. Walton was on TV that night and said;
“Shaquille O’Neal is an insult to all who think”
Ill truly miss him.. seriously tho.. sad day.. u dont have someone as off beat as him who is actually a smart hoophead..
How man white poet warlords are there nowadays?? between him and Mr. Peterman its looking bleak..
how many that is lol
walton is such a goofball but its kind of sad he won’t be doing games anymore. which is weird to say since I never really like him as an announcement. he’s like that weird uncle who shows you his nose hairs and tells bad jokes.
“Robert Sarver (owner of the Phoenix Suns) …[had the] the vision to somehow acquire Boris Diaw. And when you look at Boris Diaw and what he’s done to this franchise- he’s changed everything. We celebrate his brilliance and when you talk to Boris Diaw [you realize] what a classical human being he is. It was 201 years ago today, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 in E-flat, which escorted in the age of Romanticism in music. And when I think of Boris Diaw, I think of Beethoven and the age of the Romantics. This guy has it all.” – Bill Walton
three words.. about fucking time
I always like listening to Bill babble on and on about basketball.
Once I started getting his humor, he was cracking me up. It just took a while to realize he wasn’t being serious most of the time. He was just being over-the-top on purpose. I miss his calls
He came in the L injured and left the league injured….
I will actually miss him doing games. He could make any Bucks-Wolves game sound like the clash of civilizations.
Kermit- You are right, most the people who hated him couldnt get his jokes.
Thank goodness he is done. I really hated him as a broadcaster.
I love Bill Walton. He is beyond funny. That’s awful and I hope he can return some day. Although, there are more important things in life and he seems to know that…
Not sure but I feel like it was Bill Walton who commented on Arvdyas Sabonis from the Portland Trailblazers, saying that “Sabonis couldn’t jump over a quarter.” Classic…
“Arguably the greatest play in the history of mankind” LOL!!
He’s the only commentator who consistently puts players down when they do something bad, and he always found a way to make it funny. He said some crazy shit, but damn dude was comical.
I will surely miss Bill Walton. He was very funny and comical. Although I think it is an acquired taste or something.
I will also remember him from his Boston Celtics days in the mid-80s. That team was rocking.
@ 19 Taj – hahaha YES! For a few years, I HATED Bill Walton for comments such as those. But then I began to understand him, and looked forward to his remarks.
Here’s to hoping that he’ll return in a couple years, kinda like how J-Will faked us all out last year. I don’t expect Walton to cross Tim Legler up in his 2nd game back, though.
walton is a living legend on the mic. greatest lyricist of all time.
case in point.
sometimes bill is a little much, but i cant help but love the guy.
“where would the orlando magic be without tyronne lue!” that is the best quote lol
Back when charlie ward played for the knicks Walton said; “What skill set does he have? I mean, he’s good at in bounding the ball but what else” I pissed my pants!!!
good thing luke walton will retire midway through the season after getting no PT from the lakers so we can have another walton broadcasting… I feel bad for marv albert he has to watch each and every nets game this season and try to give some positive comments on it
I second post 11.
This guy sucked, I’d rather watch the whole game on mute.
He was a clown.
Greatest team player ever and one of the truly great people of this earth.
One of the most generous and thoughtful people on the planet. I don’t understand the hating. You guys couldn’t hold his jock.