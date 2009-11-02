The Inventor Of The Phrase “Throw It Down Big Man” Retires

Today, after 19-years as a TV commentator for NBA games, Bill Walton officially announced his retirement from broadcasting. The Big Red cited back problems as the reason why he is stepping back from his play-by-play with ESPN/ABC.

“As I return after a grueling multi-year, life threatening, life changing ordeal with back problems, it is time to dedicate the rest of my life to service,” Walton said in a statement. “Thanks everybody for everything.”

This is probably the best news of the day for some of you. But regardless of whether you loved or hated his quirky style behind the mic, he was always memorable. Most people loved his “That’s Terrible” line or “Throw it down big man” but my favorite Bill Walton quote came at the expense of Larry Johnson during the 1999 NBA Finals. After LJ made a bad play, Walton quipped: “What a pathetic performance by this sad human being.” Classic.

What is your favorite Bill Walton line?