The Jimmer Fredette Obsession is Reaching New Levels of Crazy

02.09.11 7 years ago 3 Comments


I will be the first to admit that I am all about Jimmer Fredette. The guy is awesome.

It would appear though, that some BYU/Jimmer fans have taken their hero-worship to new, frightening levels. For example, this “You’ve Been Jimmered Music Video” starring none other than Shawn Bradley and former Philadelphia Eagle Chad Lewis, both wearing wigs, pretending to play instruments and singing about Jimmer over Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive” (We caught it on this post from The Big Lead yesterday):

With all of this hype, how do you think Jimmer projects as an NBA player … if at all?

Around The Web

TAGSBYUBYU COUGARSCOLLEGEJIMMER FREDETTEShawn Bradley

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP