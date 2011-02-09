The Jimmer Fredette Obsession is Reaching New Levels of Crazy



I will be the first to admit that I am all about Jimmer Fredette. The guy is awesome.

It would appear though, that some BYU/Jimmer fans have taken their hero-worship to new, frightening levels. For example, this “You’ve Been Jimmered Music Video” starring none other than Shawn Bradley and former Philadelphia Eagle Chad Lewis, both wearing wigs, pretending to play instruments and singing about Jimmer over Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive” (We caught it on this post from The Big Lead yesterday):





With all of this hype, how do you think Jimmer projects as an NBA player … if at all?