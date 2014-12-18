The Jordan Brand 2014 Christmas Day Collection

12.18.14 4 years ago

Just in time for the holidays, Jordan Brand is releasing Christmas editions of the CP3.VII, Super.Fly 3 and Melo M11. Come check them out…

Drawing inspiration with Cardinal colors and the AJ VII print, while commemorating Jordan’s history of signature athletes, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Russell Westbrook, Jimmy Butler, Otto Porter, and Reggie Bullock, will all don the latest AJ Christmas colorways for the three performance kicks on the court this Christmas:

JORDAN SUPER.FLY 3 – $140
JORDAN MELO M11 – $170
JORDAN CP3.VIII – $130
All three Christmas Day shoes will be available for purchase on Dec. 24 at Jordan.com and select retail stores.

(NIKE)

What do you think?

TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYChris PaulJordan BrandJordan CP3.VIIIJordan CP3.viii "Christmas"Jordan Melo M11Jordan Melo M11 "Christmas"Jordan Super.Fly 3Jordan Super.Fly 3 "Christmas"Style - Kicks and Gear

