Team Jordan, as always, is well-represented in the 2010 All-Star Game. From starters Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony, to reserves Chris Paul, Joe Johnson and Gerald Wallace, you could run that five and do damage against just about any team in the League. So while they’re in town, the team is doing something special. Introducing the Jordan Brand 23/25 Experience.

While you’re in town, Jordan Brand is inviting all basketball fans in Dallas to meet and interact with Team Jordan athletes Josh Howard and Michael Crabtree, as well as special guest celebrities Bun B and Wale. Fans will also be able to interact with Jordan Brand designers (such as the legendary Mark Smith) and witness the creation history of the 25th anniversary shoe, the Air Jordan 2010.

So when you have a chance, roll through the space (2350 Victory Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75219) Thursday through Saturday between 12pm- 2pm and 4pm- 7pm. From what I hear, it’s something you don’t want to miss!

