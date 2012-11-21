The “Jordan Rules” Pack From Draft Packs

#Style – Kicks and Gear
11.21.12 6 years ago

Our friends at Draft Packs are always coming with sick sports-inspired gear, and be on the lookout for the new “Jordan Rules” Pack that’s hitting soon. We don’t have the full details yet, but in light of the holiday shopping on the horizon, they gave us a first look at some of the t-shirts from the pack. Dope? They are more than that. These joints look like must-haves for anyone who grew up in the 1980s and ’90s.

Check back soon with us for more info and check out their official online home.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSDraft PacksDraft Packs "Jordan Rules" PackStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP