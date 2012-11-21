The “Jordan Rules” Pack From Draft Packs

Our friends at Draft Packs are always coming with sick sports-inspired gear, and be on the lookout for the new “Jordan Rules” Pack that’s hitting soon. We don’t have the full details yet, but in light of the holiday shopping on the horizon, they gave us a first look at some of the t-shirts from the pack. Dope? They are more than that. These joints look like must-haves for anyone who grew up in the 1980s and ’90s.

Check back soon with us for more info and check out their official online home.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.