The King Is In The Building

I go to a lot of Knicks games, but tonight is different. How? Put it this way, the seat where I normally sit is being occupied by Stephen A. Smith, the in-house DJ is Grandmaster Flash and Bernie Williams is performing the National Anthem. And this year, with LeBron and the Cavs only gracing the Garden with their presence one time, everybody made it out. And by everybody I mean Jay-Z, A-Rod, Chris Rock, Charles Oakley, Larry Johnson, Anthony Mason and me.

Before the game, it was like going to the zoo. The Cavs locker room was packed with reporters kind of just watching LeBron in his “natural” habitat. This included white Beats By Dre headphones, clear glasses with black frames and three pairs of kicks in front of him. Zoom LeBron Soldier IIIs for pre-game, and two pairs of the Air Max LeBron VIIs.

Jordan Hill told me that there were rumors floating around the Knicks locker room that Jay-Z was not only going to be in the building, but also performing during halftime. That would mean the dude was in Berlin last night on stage with U2, at City Hall this afternoon performing for the Yankees and then at MSG tonight with LeBron. Tough life.

CRAZY cheers when LeBron and Shaq were just announced mixed with some boos. The atmosphere right now is like, “what’s he gonna do next?” I’ll keep you posted.