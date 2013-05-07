The King James All American x 10th Anniversary Tee From Draft Packs

LeBron James has been getting a lot of love lately. He deserves it. You win four out of five MVPs… you enter into a new stratosphere. It’s no longer crazy to consider LeBron’s place among the 10 best players of all time. He’s there, and he’s just starting out.

It’s hard to remember when James was just a super-hyped 18-year-old with a lot of hops. So Draft Packs is helping us all out by releasing another new dope pack: The King James All American x 10th Anniversary Tee. The shirt is currently available (sizes S to 3XL) in their online store for $30.

Also, be on the lookout for Draft Packs’ summer delivery in a few weeks. It’ll include a Lakers Back 2 Back ’87-88 25th Anniversary pack, and a ’93 Bulls 20th Anniversary pack.

